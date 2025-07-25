Home > India > EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

The Election Commission said 99.8% of Bihar voters have been covered under the Special Intensive Revision. Over 61 lakh voters may face exclusion, including 22 lakh deceased and 35 lakh who migrated or can't be traced. Final draft voter roll will be published on August 1, 2025.

The Election Commission said 99.8% of Bihar voters have been covered under the Special Intensive Revision.
The Election Commission said 99.8% of Bihar voters have been covered under the Special Intensive Revision.

Published By: Lavanya R
Published: July 25, 2025 20:35:21 IST

The Election Commission on Friday said that 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far under its exercise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls.

The poll panel, in a statement, announced that 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far, and forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised. The names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll.

It said that the digitisation of forms, along with BLO reports, of the remaining electors will also be completed by August 1, 2025.

The lists of those electors who have not filled the forms, are deceased, or have permanently migrated have already been shared on July 20 with all 12 political parties in the state so that any errors can be rectified in the Draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1.

It also pointed out that since June 24, 2025, the local BLOs/BLAs have reported the names of:

  • Approximately 22 lakh deceased electors

  • Approximately 7 lakh electors registered in more than one location

  • Approximately 35 lakh electors who have either permanently migrated or could not be traced

It added that enumeration forms of approximately 1.2 lakh electors are yet to be received.

“The credit for the successful completion of the first phase of SIR so far goes to the CEO of Bihar, 38 DEOs, 243 EROs, 2,976 AEROs, BLOs deployed at 77,895 polling booths, volunteers, all 12 political parties, their 38 District Presidents, and the 1.60 lakh BLAs nominated by them,” the EC said.

As per the SIR order, from August 1 to September 1, any elector or political party may fill the prescribed forms and submit claims to the ERO for any eligible elector who is left out, or file objections for the removal of any ineligible elector.

ALSO READ: 7.23 Crore Bihar Electors Express Full Faith In SIR Process, Says ECI

Tags: Bihar Election 2025Bihar Voter Listelection commission

RELATED News

Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS Of ‘Divide And Rule’, Demands Welfare Push For OBCs
Over 100 Pilots Took Sick Leave In Single Day After Deadly AI-171 Crash
Siddaramaiah Backs Rahul Gandhi On Poll Rigging Allegations, Claims To Have Proof
Rahul Gandhi Admits, Couldn’t Get Caste Census Done Earlier; Correcting That Now
Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebrated With Nationalistic Zeal In Shimla

LATEST NEWS

“If You Can Build AI In India, You Can Do It Anywhere”: MeitY Secretary On Global Impact
Las Vegas Fire: Blaze Near UNLV Campus Sends Smoke Across City Sky | What To Know
Indiana Fever Add Aussie Star Chloe Bibby on Short-Term Deal
Jordan Hicks Calls Time on NFL Career After a Decade of Excellence
India Warms Up To Chinese Investment In Electronics: What’s Behind The Shift?
Another Twist Unfolding? Lawyer Claims Donald Trump Sent Letter To Jefferey Epstein
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty Make Historic Semifinal Run in China Open
Sellowrap IPO Heats Up Early On Day1: Retail Quota Almost Full, But What’s Driving the Demand?
Shruti Haasan Shares A Heartfelt Post For ‘Appa’ As Kamal Haasan Gets Sworn In As Rajya Sabha MP
Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Not A Shareholder, Sona Comstar Reveals No Documents Signed Amid Family Dispute
EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1
EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1
EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1
EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?