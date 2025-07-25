EC Says 99.8% Bihar Electors Covered; Final Draft Roll On August 1

The Election Commission on Friday said that 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far under its exercise of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter rolls.

The poll panel, in a statement, announced that 99.8 per cent of Bihar electors have been covered so far, and forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised. The names of all these electors will be included in the Draft Electoral Roll.

It said that the digitisation of forms, along with BLO reports, of the remaining electors will also be completed by August 1, 2025.

The lists of those electors who have not filled the forms, are deceased, or have permanently migrated have already been shared on July 20 with all 12 political parties in the state so that any errors can be rectified in the Draft Electoral Roll to be published on August 1.

It also pointed out that since June 24, 2025, the local BLOs/BLAs have reported the names of:

Approximately 22 lakh deceased electors

Approximately 7 lakh electors registered in more than one location

Approximately 35 lakh electors who have either permanently migrated or could not be traced

It added that enumeration forms of approximately 1.2 lakh electors are yet to be received.

“The credit for the successful completion of the first phase of SIR so far goes to the CEO of Bihar, 38 DEOs, 243 EROs, 2,976 AEROs, BLOs deployed at 77,895 polling booths, volunteers, all 12 political parties, their 38 District Presidents, and the 1.60 lakh BLAs nominated by them,” the EC said.

As per the SIR order, from August 1 to September 1, any elector or political party may fill the prescribed forms and submit claims to the ERO for any eligible elector who is left out, or file objections for the removal of any ineligible elector.

