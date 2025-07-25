Bihar Elections 2025: 7.23 Crore Bihar Electors Express Full Faith In SIR Process, Says ECI

Amid the continuous protest by the Opposition parties over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, the Election Commission of India on Friday said that 7.23 crore Bihar electors express full faith in the SIR process with active participation.

The Commission in a statement said that 99.8% Bihar electors have been covered so far. Forms of 7.23 crore electors have been received and digitised.

In a press note released by the ECI, it stated, “The digitisation of forms, along with BLO reports, of the remaining electors will also be completed by August 1, 2025.”

It said, as reported by BLOs/BLAs, that approximately 22 lakh electors are deceased; more than seven lakh electors are registered in more than one location, and 35 lakh electors have either permanently migrated or could not be traced, adding that enumeration forms of approximately 1.2 lakh electors are yet to be received.

The first draft of the electoral rolls will be published on August 1, 2025. In a bid to rectify the errors in the draft electoral rolls, the press note further said that the lists of those electors, mentioned above, have already been shared on July 20 with all 12 political parties, including the BSP, BJP, Congress, JDU, RJD, and CPM.

The ECI said, “The successful completion of the first phase of SIR goes to the CEO of Bihar, 38 DEOs, 243 EROs, 2,976 AEROs, BLOs deployed at 77,895 polling booths, volunteers, all 12 political parties, their 38 District Presidents, and the 1.60 lakh BLAs nominated by them.

As the SIR is being conducted in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections, the Opposition parties have repeatedly called for a discussion in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha regarding the revision exercise, moving adjournment motions every day since the start of the Monsoon session and alleging that manipulation of voter rolls is taking place under the guise of the SIR.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India has not announced an official date.

