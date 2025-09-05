Yamuna At 207.3m: News X Brings Exclusive Ground Report From Flood-Hit Delhi

The Yamuna River has swelled to a dangerous 207.3 meters, well above the warning threshold, triggering alarming flood conditions across the national capital. News X was one of the first channels on the ground, capturing exclusive visuals and voices from the worst-hit zones.

At Nigam Bodh Ghat, residents expressed deep distress as floodwaters crept into their homes, forcing many to leave behind valuables. “Our houses are filling with water… we don’t know where to go,” locals told News X, highlighting the worsening humanitarian situation. Waist-deep water was seen across stretches where daily life has come to a standstill.

Moving further, News X reporter also went to the very iconic Monastery Market, where entire lanes were completely submerged. People resorted to travelling by boats to move from one end to another — a rare and grim sight in the heart of Delhi. Not only there but near the Yamuna Vatika, a bus lay fully submerged underwater, becoming a stark symbol of how ferociously the river has swallowed public spaces.

The flooding has not only displaced hundreds but also disrupted mobility across the capital. Near Kashmere Gate ISBT, traffic crawled to a halt, with long jams caused by heavy waterlogging on arterial roads which included Vasudev Ghat and Nandi Park too. Vehicles struggled to wade through, while pedestrians faced unsafe conditions.

Although authorities have noted that the Yamuna’s water level has begun to recede slightly, the ground situation remains tense and challenging. Relief efforts are underway, but for thousands in low-lying areas, the battle with rising water continues to disrupt everyday life.

From homes turned unlivable to streets turned rivers, News X brings you the exclusive, unfiltered reality of a city still grappling with the swollen Yamuna.

