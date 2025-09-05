Yamuna Swells Above Danger Mark: Thousands Evacuated As Delhi Ramps Up Relief And Rescue Operations

The Yamuna River in the National capital continues to flow above the danger mark of 205.033 but government agencies insist the situation is under control with water levels showing signs of gradual decrease.

On September 4, heavy discharge from the Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana raised concerns as lakhs of cusecs of water were released towards Delhi. However, the flow has significantly reduced since then.

The barrage discharge stood at 58,000 cusecs. By Friday afternoon, According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the Yamuna at the Old Railway Bridge(ORB) measured 207.18 metres well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the evacuation level of 206 metres. The CWC advisory issued at 7 am today predicted the river would recede to 207.15 metres by 8 pm.

The level was recorded at 207.16 metres at 5pm. Officials are monitoring and keeping close eye as water released from Hathnikund typically takes about 36 hours to reach Delhi.

Flooding has affected multiple areas across the National Capital:

* South-East Delhi: 4,200 residents affected; 8 relief camps.

* Shahdara: 30 residents displaced; 1 relief camp.

* North Delhi: 1,350 residents impacted; 6 relief

* East Delhi: 7,200 residents impacted; 7 relief camps established.

* North-East Delhi: 5,200 residents affected; 13 relief camps.

NDRF teams remain stationed in vulnerable zones, Flood pains area conducting evacuations and providing immediate relief.

The Delhi government in coordination with the Jal Board, MCD, and DUSIB, has set up tents and relief shelters. Special task forces have also been mobilised to assist in relocating residents and their livestock to safer ground.

Meanwhile More than 8,000 people have been moved to tents, and another 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters.

Relief camps are functioning with round-the-clock civil defence and Aapda Mitra services. Medical teams remain on standby, and meals are distributed, NGOs and social organisations have stepped forward to supply essentials, while elected representatives continue to make on-ground visits.

Irrigation and Flood Control Department is working in coordination with Uttar Pradesh authorities to maintain regulated outflow from the Okhla Barrage, ensuring excess water moves downstream swiftly without delay.

Over 5,000 people were safely evacuated In East Delhi’s Yamuna floodplains. Drivers and boatmen risking their lives to save not only people but also hundreds of stranded animals, including cattle, goats, buffaloes, and dogs.

Water gathered in low line area will take time to go back which also poses threats of water borne diseases, MCD to ensure cleanliness, sanitation, and fogging drives at the relief sites

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have asked the citizens to stay calm and avoid falling prey to misinformation. “The government, administration, NDRF, civic bodies, and social organisations are working hand in hand to overcome this challenge. We are confident the situation will be stabilised soon”.

