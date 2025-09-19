Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > India > Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him

Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, in Tihar jail, claims former PM Manmohan Singh thanked him for meeting Hafiz Saeed. Malik’s affidavit says he met Saeed in Pakistan in 2006 under IB directions. He also reveals meetings with senior Indian leaders in efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yasin Malik claims Manmohan Singh thanked him for meeting Hafiz Saeed; affidavit reveals meetings with top Indian leaders. Photo: X.
Yasin Malik claims Manmohan Singh thanked him for meeting Hafiz Saeed; affidavit reveals meetings with top Indian leaders. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: September 19, 2025 12:58:09 IST

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who is currently in Tihar jail, has made explosive claims about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Malik has claimed that the former PM thanked him for meeting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. According to his affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court, Malik, the former commander-in-chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Force, met Saeed in 2006.

Yasin Malik’s Affidavit Provides Big Details

Beyond this claim, the affidavit also reveals Malik’s several meetings with former prime ministers, Union ministers, foreign diplomats, and senior Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials. The affidavit submitted on August 25 claims Malik was meeting these leaders in efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik reveals that he met Saeed at the direction of senior IB officials. The revelations are likely to set a political storm in India as Saeed is a designated terrorist and alleged mastermind of multiple attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed dozens.

When Yasin Malik Met Manmohan Singh

According to Malik, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh invited him to New Delhi in February 2006 for a formal dialogue, during which he was assured of efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.  

“In February 2006, I was invited by PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi for formal dialogue….During the meeting, the Indian premier told me that India was trying hard to resolve the Kashmir issue…PM Manmohan Singh told me, ‘Be assured Mr. Malik, I want to resolve this issue,’” the affidavit stated.  

Malik added that he debriefed Manmohan Singh after meeting Hafiz Saeed and other Pakistani militant leaders.  

What Manmohan Singh Allegedly Told Yasin Malik

Malik said his visit to Pakistan was officially for humanitarian aid and relief work after an earthquake. However, he was specifically asked to meet Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders.  

“I was specifically requested for this meeting with Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders of Pakistan…When I returned to New Delhi from Pakistan…I met PM Manmohan Singh the same evening…I briefed him on my meetings,” Malik wrote.  

He claimed that Singh expressed appreciation for the effort, adding,“He [Manmohan Singh] conveyed his gratitude to me for my efforts, time, patience and dedication. But as luck would have it, this meeting of mine with Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders of Pakistan which was initiated and executed only on the request of special director IB VK Joshi, was portrayed in a different context against me.”  

Also Read: “Come to do new politics with no caste, religion”: Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

Tags: Hafiz Saeedindia newskashmir newsManmohan SinghYasin Malik

RELATED News

Who Is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary? Congress’ Students Wing NSUI’s President Candidate Is First Woman In 17 Years To Fight In DUSU Election 2025
Over 120 Army Jawans Donate Blood For People Of Kashmir In Baramulla
Who Is Aryan Maan, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Student Wing ABVP President Candidate For DUSU Election 2025?
EPFO Launches Passbook Lite: Why It’s A Game-Changer For Managing Your PF?
"Come to do new politics with no caste, religion": Tejashwi Yadav ahead of Bihar Assembly polls

LATEST NEWS

"I am shocked and saddened": Thalapathy Vijay condoles demise of Tamil actor-comedian Robo Shankar
Morphed Fears To AI Cheers: Should The Gemini Nano Banana Trend Worry Us?
AYUSH PG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Provisional Result OUT| Click Here for Direct Link
Robo Shankar funeral: Udhayanidhi Stalin, film fraternity, fans pay last respects in Chennai
Sri Lanka Cricketer’s Father Dies Mid-Match, Tragic News Revealed Right After Getting Hit Five Sixes Off His Over
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
TSMC investment plans in Taiwan remain "unchanged" amid speculations
Namibia's Jan Frylinck hits third-fastest T20I fifty in win over Zimbabwe
Mark Zuckerberg Embarrassed On Stage During Smart Glasses Launch, Audience Laughs At Meta CEO, Here’s What Happened
Meet India’s Highest-Paid OTT Star Who Charges Rs 21.75 Crore For 5-Minute Cameo, Beats Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Prabhas
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him
Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him

QUICK LINKS