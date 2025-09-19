Yasin Malik Makes Explosive Claim, Reveals Who Asked Him To Meet Hafiz Saeed And Why Manmohan Singh Thanked Him

Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik, who is currently in Tihar jail, has made explosive claims about former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Malik has claimed that the former PM thanked him for meeting Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. According to his affidavit submitted to the Delhi High Court, Malik, the former commander-in-chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Force, met Saeed in 2006.

Yasin Malik’s Affidavit Provides Big Details

Beyond this claim, the affidavit also reveals Malik’s several meetings with former prime ministers, Union ministers, foreign diplomats, and senior Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials. The affidavit submitted on August 25 claims Malik was meeting these leaders in efforts to maintain peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Malik reveals that he met Saeed at the direction of senior IB officials. The revelations are likely to set a political storm in India as Saeed is a designated terrorist and alleged mastermind of multiple attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed dozens.

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Yasin Malik, serving a life sentence in a terror-funding case, has made a shocking claim. In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court on August 25, Malik says: •He met Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed… pic.twitter.com/D8xLdWDizG — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 19, 2025

When Yasin Malik Met Manmohan Singh

According to Malik, Prime Minister Manmohan Singh invited him to New Delhi in February 2006 for a formal dialogue, during which he was assured of efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.

“In February 2006, I was invited by PM Manmohan Singh in New Delhi for formal dialogue….During the meeting, the Indian premier told me that India was trying hard to resolve the Kashmir issue…PM Manmohan Singh told me, ‘Be assured Mr. Malik, I want to resolve this issue,’” the affidavit stated.

Malik added that he debriefed Manmohan Singh after meeting Hafiz Saeed and other Pakistani militant leaders.

What Manmohan Singh Allegedly Told Yasin Malik

Malik said his visit to Pakistan was officially for humanitarian aid and relief work after an earthquake. However, he was specifically asked to meet Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders.

“I was specifically requested for this meeting with Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders of Pakistan…When I returned to New Delhi from Pakistan…I met PM Manmohan Singh the same evening…I briefed him on my meetings,” Malik wrote.

He claimed that Singh expressed appreciation for the effort, adding,“He [Manmohan Singh] conveyed his gratitude to me for my efforts, time, patience and dedication. But as luck would have it, this meeting of mine with Hafiz Saeed and other militant leaders of Pakistan which was initiated and executed only on the request of special director IB VK Joshi, was portrayed in a different context against me.”

