YS Jagan Slams CM Naidu’s Motives And Security Failures

Andhra Pradesh Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy strongly criticised Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of degrading the standards of politics in Andhra Pradesh.

In a detailed statement posted on X, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy raised a series of pointed questions regarding the deliberate restrictions placed on his recent tour to Rentapalla in the Sattenapalli constituency.

He questioned why opposition leaders like him are being stopped from visiting their own party workers or expressing solidarity with farmers and citizens.

He reminded Chandrababu that neither he nor Pawan Kalyan ever faced such restrictions during their past tours when Jagan was in power. He said this political vendetta now threatens not just democracy but basic decency.

YS Jagan emphasised that Z+ security for a former Chief Minister is not a favour but a protocol-based right, just as it applied to Chandrababu in the past and should apply to anyone in the future.

He pointed out that he followed all rules and gave prior information to the authorities about his visit, yet the state failed to provide the necessary security arrangements, he alleged.

Jagan Moham Reddy questioned why there were no pilot vehicles or rope parties deployed during his visit, which are part of the standard Z+ security protocol.

If the security arrangements were in place, he asked how anyone could have come under the vehicle. He demanded clarity. Did the government fail to provide security, or is the claim that someone was run over false?

YS Jagan also highlighted that even though the government did not provide a bulletproof vehicle, which is mandatory under protocol, he arranged for one at his own expense. He used a government-provided driver, yet all responsibility for the convoy’s safety lies with the government.

He referred to the SP’s initial statement on the incident, asking why the narrative was later changed and politicised.

He accused the ruling coalition of using this tragic incident as a distraction from their governance failures.

He said that he had only held a press conference to expose the unfulfilled promises, corruption, and financial damage done by the current regime, and instead of responding with accountability, they launched diversionary tactics.

YS Jagan confirmed that after learning about the unfortunate death of his follower Cheeli Singayya, he immediately instructed his party leaders like Balasani Kiran and Ambati Rambabu, to provide help.

He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family.

He reminded that another supporter also died due to a heart attack during the same tour, and he extended similar support to that family as well.

He said that these actions show the value he places on his supporters and questioned Chandrababu’s response in similar situations.

He criticised TDP for spreading lies and questioned their moral authority to speak about humanity and ethics.

He concluded by calling upon Chandrababu to change his ways, act with responsibility, and stop using political power to suppress the opposition.

