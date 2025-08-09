YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.

YSR Congress Party leaders launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of fabricating the so-called “liquor scam” to settle political scores. At a press meet in the party office, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy and former Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat condemned the arrest of YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader MP Mithun Reddy, calling it a “vindictive assault on democracy.”

The leaders insisted no such scam exists, alleging the TDP-led coalition was weaponising agencies to silence opposition voices and distract from its own corruption. Gurumoorthy accused the government of denying even basic human rights to Reddy — including stopping his sister from tying a Rakhi during remand — calling it “utterly despicable politics.”

He also cited liquor-related irregularities during the 2014–19 TDP regime, claiming cabinet procedures were bypassed, 8% distillery taxes were waived, and ₹6,500 crore in state revenue was lost through favoritism. “Chandrababu’s name is synonymous with liquor corruption,” he said, pointing to the coalition’s push to privatise liquor shops, allow MLA-run belt shops, and inflate prices for illicit profits — turning Andhra Pradesh into “Madhya Andhra Pradesh.”

Bharat echoed the outrage, accusing the government of systematically harassing YSRCP leaders with fabricated cases over the last 14 months. He said liquor, land, and sand had become “prey for vultures” with MLAs running scams in every constituency. He also criticised sudden liquor price hikes, alleging the extra revenue was being diverted for kickbacks.

The duo demanded an immediate end to the “conspiracy” and pledged to fight for justice. They also dismissed the recent ₹11 crore seizure in Rangareddy as a political stunt, saying the accused had TDP-BJP links that were deliberately omitted from media narratives. Calling liquor under the TDP regime a “social menace” devastating families and communities, they urged the public to resist what they termed an “exploitative, corrupt government.”

