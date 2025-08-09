LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.

YSR Congress leaders slammed CM Chandrababu Naidu, calling the “liquor scam” a political vendetta. They defended MP Mithun Reddy’s arrest as undemocratic and accused the TDP of silencing opposition, enabling corruption, and misusing power. They demanded justice and urged people to resist the government's actions.

CM Chandrababu Naidu (Image Credit - X)
CM Chandrababu Naidu (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Raj Kiran Bathula
Published: August 9, 2025 16:22:00 IST

YSR Congress Party leaders launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of fabricating the so-called “liquor scam” to settle political scores. At a press meet in the party office, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy and former Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat condemned the arrest of YSRCP Lok Sabha Floor Leader MP Mithun Reddy, calling it a “vindictive assault on democracy.”

The leaders insisted no such scam exists, alleging the TDP-led coalition was weaponising agencies to silence opposition voices and distract from its own corruption. Gurumoorthy accused the government of denying even basic human rights to Reddy — including stopping his sister from tying a Rakhi during remand — calling it “utterly despicable politics.”

He also cited liquor-related irregularities during the 2014–19 TDP regime, claiming cabinet procedures were bypassed, 8% distillery taxes were waived, and ₹6,500 crore in state revenue was lost through favoritism. “Chandrababu’s name is synonymous with liquor corruption,” he said, pointing to the coalition’s push to privatise liquor shops, allow MLA-run belt shops, and inflate prices for illicit profits — turning Andhra Pradesh into “Madhya Andhra Pradesh.”

Bharat echoed the outrage, accusing the government of systematically harassing YSRCP leaders with fabricated cases over the last 14 months. He said liquor, land, and sand had become “prey for vultures” with MLAs running scams in every constituency. He also criticised sudden liquor price hikes, alleging the extra revenue was being diverted for kickbacks.

The duo demanded an immediate end to the “conspiracy” and pledged to fight for justice. They also dismissed the recent ₹11 crore seizure in Rangareddy as a political stunt, saying the accused had TDP-BJP links that were deliberately omitted from media narratives. Calling liquor under the TDP regime a “social menace” devastating families and communities, they urged the public to resist what they termed an “exploitative, corrupt government.”

Also Read: Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project

Tags: Fabricated Liquor ScamLiquor Scam

RELATED News

‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Shashi Tharoor Compares Trump’s Tariff Move To ‘Schoolyard Bully’ Taunt, Outlines What India’s Response Should Be – We Women Want Conclave & Shakti Awards 2025 | NewsX
Odisha Rayagada District: Medha Patkar And Six Others Barred From Entering Five Villages

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?