LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd bcci canada Abdul Rahman BCB Assam politics ajit-pawar ayatollah khamenei Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd
LIVE TV
Home > India > ‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

Union Minister Piyush Goyal joked that the US could’ve won the T20 if reciprocal tariffs were zero, highlighting trade barriers. His cricket analogy underscores the upcoming India-US bilateral deal aiming to reduce tariffs, boost MSMEs, and strengthen economic and diplomatic ties.

Piyush Goyal Uses Cricket Analogy to Push Zero Reciprocal Tariffs in India-US Trade Talks
Piyush Goyal Uses Cricket Analogy to Push Zero Reciprocal Tariffs in India-US Trade Talks

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 10, 2026 04:25:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

Union Minister Piyush Goyal recently infused a dose of sporting wit into high-stakes trade negotiations, suggesting that a shift in economic policy might have altered the scoreboard of the recent India–US T20 World Cup clash.

Goyal made his joke at the reception, which honored US Ambassador Sergio Gore, by saying that the United States would have won the match at Wankhede Stadium if it had eliminated all its reciprocal tariffs. This lighthearted remark serves as a strategic backdrop to the finalization of a historic bilateral trade agreement.

Reciprocal Tariffs

The minister uses a mathematical parallel to demonstrate that reciprocal tariffs create a major obstacle that currently disrupts economic ties between countries.

You Might Be Interested In

Goyal demonstrated how protectionism costs India by comparing the US team’s match deficit to the 18 percent tariff, which affects many Indian products. Washington has implemented duty reductions that will decrease current rates from 50 percent to 18 percent under the upcoming interim framework.

The adjustment serves as a strategic measure that enables Indian MSMEs and farmers to compete with global businesses that face higher operating costs, thus creating an equitable market environment that resembles a fair toss on a cricket pitch.

Bilateral Relations

The current trade negotiations between the two countries mark the beginning of new diplomatic relations, which will lead to enhanced economic ties and mutual trust between them.

The cricket match played in Mumbai showed India as the stronger team, while both teams showed respect and their partnership to each other.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has confirmed that the trade deal is entering its final detailing stage, which will create multiple new business opportunities across various industries that include critical minerals and high-tech defense.

The two nations aim to sign their agreement in mid-March while they consider zero tariffs as their main objective to create an economic partnership that extends beyond stadium limits.

Also Read: What Is The 35-Year-Old Case? Patna Police Reach MP Pappu Yadav’s Home For Arrest Shocker After Decades-Old Twist

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 4:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bilateral-trade-agreementIndia US trademsmespiyush goyalreciprocal tariffsSergio Gort20 world cup

RELATED News

Big Twist In Kanpur Lamborghini Accident: Lawyer Claims Tobacco Tycoon’s Son Shivam Mishra Was Not Driving The Car, Says ‘This Is An Accident’

‘Kindly, Move On’: Adnan Sami Takes A Dig At Congress Over Targeting RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat For Having A Meal With The Singer

Odisha Horror: Seven-Year-Old Tibetan Girl Raped By Minor While Parents Were Away For Family Function, Bone-Chilling Incident Gets Caught On CCTV, Reveals Police

Who Was Abdul Rahman? 20-Year-Old Ayodhya Ram Temple Attack Accused Killed Inside Faridabad Jail After Assault By Fellow Inmate

Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife’s Alleged Pakistan Link Sparks Row: Himanta Biswa Hits Out At Gaurav Gogoi Over Rawalpindi Visit Despite No VISA Clearance

LATEST NEWS

‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

Maryland High School Horror: Student Shot, Suspect In Custody As Police Investigate Shocking Campus Shooting

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She’ll Speak Only If Donald Trump Grants Clemency, Lawyer Reveals Shocking Demand

Italy Highway Robbery Caught On Camera: Masked Gang Blows Up Armored Cash Van In Shocking Daylight Ambush Brazen

Gainesville Shock: Small Jet Crashes Into Cars Mid-Landing, Terrifying Video Captures Seconds Of Chaos

IND vs PAK Confirmed For T20 World Cup 2026 On Feb 15 After Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif’s U-Turn

T20 World Cup 2026: Aryan Dutt Backs Expansion, Calls More Teams “A Very Positive Step”

Why Is The Melania Trump Documentary In Trouble? Legal Fears, Funding Questions And Political Heat Put The Project At Risk

Who Was Chandan Kumar? 37-Year-Old Indian-Origin Professional From Karnataka Shot Dead In Toronto Parking Lot, Parents Reveal Shocking Details

Ishan Kishan Left Out of BCCI Central Contracts 2025–26 Despite Recent T20I Heroics

‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor
‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor
‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor
‘Zero Reciprocal Tariff Could’ve Won You The Match!’ Piyush Goyal’s Sharp Dig At Sergio Gor

QUICK LINKS