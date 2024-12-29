Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
we-woman

Zomato 2024 Year-End Data Reveals Bengaluru Man Spent Over ₹5 Lakh On A Single Meal – What’s That?

Zomato’s 2024 year-end report reveals Biryani remains India’s favorite dish, with over 9 crore plates ordered this year. Delhi tops the list for dining out savings, while Bengaluru’s anonymous customer spent over ₹5 lakh on a single meal. Tea surpassed coffee in popularity.

Zomato 2024 Year-End Data Reveals Bengaluru Man Spent Over ₹5 Lakh On A Single Meal – What’s That?

Zomato’s year-end data for 2024 has shed light on the fascinating food habits of Indians, with some remarkable insights. A man from Bengaluru set a record by spending over ₹5 lakh on a single meal. As for food preferences, Biryani emerged as the undisputed favorite of the year, maintaining its top spot for the ninth consecutive year. Zomato delivered more than 9 crore biryanis in 2024 alone, translating to over three orders every second.

Biryani: India’s Favorite Dish for the Ninth Year in a Row

According to Zomato’s report, Biryani continues to reign as India’s most beloved dish, with 9,13,99,110 plates served across the country. The dish dominated the food scene on Zomato, surpassing all others, including pizza, which came in second place with over 5 crore orders. The trend confirms the enduring love Indians have for this iconic dish. Notably, Zomato’s data shows Biryani also topped the charts on Swiggy.

Tea Beats Coffee in Popularity

In the beverage category, tea outpaced coffee as the most ordered drink in 2024. While coffee remains a household staple, Indians ordered 77,76,725 cups of tea this year, compared to 74,32,856 cups of coffee, signaling a shift in beverage preferences.

Delhi Leads in Dining Out Savings

The data also revealed interesting dining trends, with Delhi topping the list for saving money on dining out. Zomato’s offers helped residents of Delhi save a total of Rs 195 crore. Bengaluru and Mumbai followed, but neither could surpass Delhi’s thrifty dining habits.

