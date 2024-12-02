Home
Monday, December 2, 2024
5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Explore 5 picturesque beaches near Delhi, from Odisha’s Astaranga to Puri’s Balighai Beach. These stunning beaches offer perfect getaways with serene waters, golden sands, and adventure sports.

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

While Delhi is primarily landlocked, you don’t have to travel too far to indulge in a serene beachside vacation. Whether you’re seeking tranquil walks, adventure sports, or simply a break from city life, these beaches near Delhi offer a perfect getaway. From the colorful sunsets of Astaranga Beach to the untouched beauty of Golden Beach, there’s something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of eight stunning beaches near Delhi that will transport you to a world of sandy shores and calming waves.

1. Astaranga Beach, Puri

Known for its breathtaking sunsets, Astaranga Beach in Odisha lives up to its name, which means “colorful sunset.” The sky paints vivid hues as the sun dips into the horizon, making it a photographer’s paradise.

  • Distance from Delhi: 1,680 km

2. Swargadwar Beach, Puri

Located along the bustling Marine Drive in Puri, this vibrant beach offers more than just scenic views. It’s a hub of activity with stalls selling local crafts, seashell jewelry, and delectable snacks. Morning dips and evening strolls are a must here.

  • Distance from Delhi: 1,680 km

3. Baliharachandi Beach, Puri

For those seeking solitude, Baliharachandi Beach provides a peaceful escape. Situated between Puri and Konark, this offbeat spot features scattered seashells, playful crabs, and an unobstructed view of the ocean.

  • Distance from Delhi: 1,698 km

4. Baleshwar Beach (Chandipur Beach), Puri

Baleshwar Beach stands out for its unique tidal pattern, where the sea recedes up to 5 kilometers during ebb tides. This phenomenon leaves behind a treasure trove of marine life, including mollusks and horseshoe crabs, making it an ecologist’s dream.

  • Distance from Delhi: 1,688 km

5. Balighai Beach, Puri

Surrounded by Casuarina and Eucalyptus trees, Balighai Beach offers tranquility unmatched by other beaches near Puri. Luxurious resorts nearby make it an ideal destination for a serene getaway.

  • Distance from Delhi: 1,688 km

Adventure and Relaxation Await

These beaches near Delhi are more than just a respite from city life; they’re gateways to adventure, relaxation, and exploration. Whether you’re a solo traveler, a couple seeking romance, or a family looking for fun, these coastal destinations cater to all.

Astaranga Beach Puri Balighai Beach Baliharachandi Beach beaches near Delhi best beaches in Odisha Chandipur Beach Delhi to Puri beaches Delhi travel destinations Swargadwar Beach Puri

