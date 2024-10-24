LEGO Revives the ’90s X-Men Animated Series with Exciting New Set

X-Men fans are in for a treat as LEGO announces an upcoming release that captures the spirit of the beloved ’90s animated series. This new set brings the iconic Xavier Institute for Higher Learning to life, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the X-Men universe like never before.

The X-Mansion Unveiled

The impressive X-Mansion set boasts an impressive 3,093 pieces and features a modular design filled with delightful Easter eggs. This two-level structure includes a buildable Sentinel figure and comes with 10 detailed minifigures: Professor X, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Iceman, Bishop, and Magneto.

Explore Iconic Rooms

Within the X-Mansion, builders can explore a variety of rooms that are faithfully recreated from the series. Key locations include:

Professor X’s Laboratory

Wolverine’s Bedroom

Medical Lab

Lobby

Classroom

Library

Danger Room Training Facility

Cerebro

Size and Release Details

Measuring over 10.5 inches (27 cm) high, 16 inches (40 cm) wide, and 10 inches (25 cm) deep, the Marvel x LEGO X-Mansion promises to be as enjoyable to build as it is to play with afterwards. Fans can relive memorable scenes from the classic animation when this exciting set launches on November 4, priced at $329.99 at the LEGO store.

For those who may not be X-Men enthusiasts, LEGO is expanding its offerings with its first-ever Fortnite sets, ensuring there’s something for every type of fan.