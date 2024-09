H&M, which previously held an exclusive partnership with rival online fashion retailer Myntra, is poised to broaden its reach through AJIO. The upcoming collection will include over 10,000 styles across various categories, including womenswear, menswear, kidswear, and home décor, thereby reinforcing H&M’s commitment to providing a diverse range of fashionable options. AJIO’s CEO, Vineeth Nair, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “Over the past couple of years, we have pushed the fashion horizon to bring the best of international brands to AJIO. The launch of H&M on our platform not only enriches the diverse tapestry of styles we offer but also symbolizes our commitment to providing our customers with the latest global trends.”

MUST READ: Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1