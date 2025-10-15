LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Are Fire Crackers Banned? Here Are The Rules To Celebrate Diwali 2025

As Diwali 2025 approaches, the government enforces a firecracker ban to reduce air and noise pollution. Only green crackers with low emissions are allowed, and bursting is restricted to 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and the following day

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 15, 2025 05:41:11 IST

As Diwali 2025 approaches, the government has once again enforced restrictions on traditional firecrackers to reduce air and noise pollution. These rules aim to protect public health, the environment, and urban air quality, especially in highly populated areas.

Firecrackers have been a central part of Diwali celebrations for decades, but rising pollution levels and associated health risks have made this ban necessary. By limiting the use of conventional firecrackers, authorities hope to promote a safer, cleaner, and more responsible festival while encouraging citizens to adopt eco-friendly alternatives that maintain Diwali’s spirit and joy.

Regular firecrackers release smoke, harmful particulate matter, and chemicals that significantly worsen air pollution, leading to respiratory issues like asthma and bronchitis.

Loud explosions also create noise pollution, causing stress for children, elderly, and animals. Courts, pollution control boards, and government agencies have repeatedly mandated these restrictions to safeguard public health.

By enforcing these rules, authorities aim to minimize health hazards, reduce environmental damage, and promote safer celebrations. Awareness campaigns emphasize that public safety must take priority while enjoying traditional festivities responsibly.

Permitted Firecrackers and Timings

In 2025, the government allows only green crackers that produce minimal smoke and noise. These eco-friendly crackers comply with strict pollution and sound norms, reducing emissions compared to conventional firecrackers.

Authorities restrict bursting to specific time slots, typically 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali and the following day. Sensitive areas like hospitals, schools, and eco-sensitive zones remain fully off-limits. By following these guidelines, people can continue celebrating while minimizing environmental impact. Green crackers offer a safer option, allowing families to enjoy fireworks without significantly contributing to air pollution or noise disturbances.

Authorities actively enforce the firecracker ban, and violations may result in fines or legal action. Police and local officials conduct raids to prevent illegal sales or bursting of prohibited crackers. Citizens caught using banned firecrackers or ignoring time restrictions face penalties under local regulations. 

Green practices maintain the festival’s cultural essence while reducing environmental harm. By adopting sustainable traditions, people honor the deeper meaning of Diwali renewal, hope, and prosperity without relying on polluting firecrackers. The ban encourages creative ways to celebrate, keeping the festival bright, meaningful, and safe for future generations.

Must Read: Dhanteras 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals, Check Here

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 5:39 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Crackers BannedDiwali 2025Fire Crackers

