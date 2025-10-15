Dhanteras 2025: Date, Time, Shubh Muhurat And Puja Rituals, Check Here

Dhanteras marks the beginning of Diwali celebrations across India. This year, devotees will observe Dhanteras on October 18, 2025. The day holds immense significance as people worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera, the deities of wealth and prosperity.

The festival is also known as Dhanatrayodashi, celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik. People buy gold, silver, utensils, and electronics on this day, believing that these purchases bring good luck and financial prosperity into their homes.

Dhanteras Puja Timing

The Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:18 pm on October 18 and end at 1:51 pm on October 19.

Pradosh Kaal: 5:48 pm to 8:19 pm

Vrishabha Kaal: 7:15 pm to 9:11 pm

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: 7:15 pm to 8:19 pm

This period is considered the most auspicious time for performing Dhanteras puja and making new purchases, especially gold and silver.

Traditions and Significance of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is celebrated with devotion and joy across India. On this day, homes are decorated with rangoli, lamps, and flowers to welcome Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera. People light diyas to remove negativity and pray for health, happiness, and prosperity.

It is also believed that Lord Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) along with Goddess Lakshmi, holding a pot of nectar. This is why the day is also associated with good health and well-being.

Markets remain crowded as people purchase new household items, jewellery, or clothes, believing that any new possession bought on this day brings long-term fortune and success.

Dhanteras Puja Rituals

Devotees begin the day with a holy bath, followed by cleaning their homes and puja rooms. Idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Kubera, and Lord Dhanvantari are placed together for worship. Items bought during the auspicious time are kept before the idols.

During the puja, people light a diya (lamp) and offer prayers for good health and prosperity. In the evening, lamps are placed at the entrance of homes to invite divine blessings and drive away negativity. The lighting of diyas continues throughout Diwali as a symbol of enlightenment and abundance.

