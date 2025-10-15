LIVE TV
Home > India > Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

Nineteen passengers died and several others were injured when a Volvo bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur caught fire near Thaiyat on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma visited the site and directed immediate relief measures. DNA tests will identify the deceased.

Bus Accident , Pic Credit: X
Bus Accident , Pic Credit: X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: October 15, 2025 00:09:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident. He said his thoughts were with the affected families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the families of the deceased. The injured will receive ₹50,000 each as financial aid. The announcement came soon after officials confirmed multiple deaths in the tragic fire on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur highway.

20 Dead as Bus Bursts Into Flames in Jaisalmer

A massive fire broke out in a Volvo bus traveling from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur on Tuesday afternoon. The accident occurred near the War Museum at Thaiyat on the Jaisalmer–Jodhpur Highway around 3 p.m.

The bus, carrying 57 passengers, suddenly began to emit smoke from its rear section. The driver stopped the vehicle on the roadside, but the flames spread within moments, engulfing the entire bus. About 20 passengers were confirmed dead, and several others suffered serious burns in the devastating incident.

Locals and passersby acted swiftly and began rescue operations before emergency services arrived. They pulled several passengers from the burning vehicle while informing police and fire officials. Firefighters and police teams reached the scene shortly after and brought the flames under control.

The injured were rushed to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for immediate treatment. Sixteen passengers with critical burn injuries were later shifted to a hospital in Jodhpur for advanced medical care. The police have launched an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Chief Minister Visits Site, Leaders Offer Condolences

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reached the accident site soon after receiving the news. He instructed officials to ensure prompt medical assistance and relief for the victims. Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Julie and other political leaders visited the site and met the families of the deceased.

They expressed condolences to those affected by the tragedy. The Chief Minister directed authorities to monitor the condition of the injured and coordinate with hospitals for their treatment. Rescue and relief operations continued late into the night.

DNA Tests Ordered to Identify Victims

Officials confirmed that nineteen people had died in the accident. Due to the severe burns on the bodies, the administration announced that identification would be done through DNA testing. Samples were collected from the families of missing passengers for verification.

The district administration released a helpline number for the public to obtain information related to the incident. Local authorities also coordinated with hospitals and forensic teams to assist in the identification process and ensure the bodies were handed over to families quickly.

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 12:08 AM IST
