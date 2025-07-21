LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types

Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types

Think your zodiac doesn’t say it all? Discover the 16 MBTI personality types—used by K-pop idols and Hollywood stars—for a deeper, science-based look into who you really are.

Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 13:48:31 IST

Have you ever had the feeling that your Zodiac sign is not particularly you? Of course, astrology is a fine means of coming to know ourselves, but there’s more than one way. Enter the world of MBTI!

What Is MBTI?

Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) is a unique personality test tool that offers an alternative and more detailed map for self-discovery. Although an entertaining and insightful model, it’s not intended to be a clinical psychological assessment, but a path towards self-understanding and improved relationships. It functions by sorting your preferences into four broad categories, finally categorizing you into one of 16 different personality types, giving you a broad and revealing perspective of your unique characteristics and behaviors.

The 16 personality types of the MBTI

The MBTI rests on four broad dichotomies that result in each type having a distinct four-letter code. The 16 types are organized into four broad categories, each sharing a common set of traits.

The Analysts (Intuitive and Thinking)

The Analysts (Image credit- Pinterest)

The Analysts (Image credit- Pinterest)

  1. INTJ – The Architect: Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging

Visionary thinkers with minds of planners. Independent and passionate to turn their creative ideas into reality.

  1. INTP – The Logician: Introverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Perceiving

Visionary thinkers with a constant craving to learn. Quiet and analytical, enjoy searching out theoretical abstract dilemmas.

  1. ENTJ – The Commander: Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Judging

Visionary, dynamic, and forceful leaders who never quit. Forceful visionaries who achieve by directing people and projects.

  1. ENTP – The Debater: Extraverted, Intuitive, Thinking, Perceiving

Intellectually gifted, inquiring minds that can’t help but take on an intellectual challenge. Blunt, quick-talking, and likes to brainstorm possibilities and debate ideas.

The Diplomats (Intuitive and Feeling)

The Diplomats ( Image credit- Pinterest)

The Diplomats ( Image credit- Pinterest)

  1. INFJ – The Advocate: Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging

The rarest and most mysterious of all types. They are inspiring and tireless idealists who are highly compassionate and values-driven. They embody a compelling vision for a more just world.

  1. INFP – The Mediator: Introverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving

Soft-spoken dreamers with big hearts and poetic souls. They are always ready to contribute to a good cause, led by strong inner values they always see good in others.

  1. ENFJ – The Protagonist: Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Judging

Warming, engaging leaders who can capture their audience. They are compassionate, convincing, and dedicated to leading others to a shared objective.

  1. ENFP – The Campaigner: Extraverted, Intuitive, Feeling, Perceiving

Spontaneous, creative, and interpersonal free spirits who are enthusiastic, imaginative, and envision a world as a place with endless possibilities.

The Sentinels (Sensing and Judging)

The Sentinels (Image credit- Pinterest)

The Sentinels (Image credit- Pinterest)

  1. ISTJ – The Logistician: Introverted, Sensing, Thinking, Judging

Practical, factual people whose dependability is never in question. Conscientious, ordered, and dutiful to tradition.

  1. ISFJ – The Defender: Introverted, Sensing, Thinking, Judging

 Very committed and caregiving individuals, always ready to protect those they care about. They are alert, dependable, and dedicated to creating a harmonious and stable setting.

  1. ESTJ – The Executive: Extraverted, Sensing, Thinking, Judging

First-class administrators, tireless at keeping things or individuals in order. Commanding, organized, and forceful leaders who value order and structure.

  1. ESFJ – The Consul: (Extraverted, Sensing, Feeling, Judging)

Strong defenders, warm, and popular persons, thrilled to assist. They are team players, warm, and extremely empathetic towards other individuals’ feelings and needs

The Explorers (Sensing and Perceiving)

The Explorers (Image credit- Pinterest)

The Explorers (Image credit- Pinterest)

  1. ISTP – The Virtuoso: Introverted, Sensing, Thinking, Perceiving

Bold experimenters and hands-on problem-solvers, masters of all kinds of tools. They are individualistic, down-to-earth, and adept at analyzing how things work in the real world.

  1. ISFP- The Adventurer: Introverted, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving

flexible and spontaneous artists who are always receptive to discovering new things. They are approachable, gentle, and driven by their love for aesthetics and beauty

  1. ESTP – The Entrepreneur: Extraverted, Sensing, Thinking, Perceiving

Smart, dynamic, and highly astute individuals who love living life in the fast lane. They are action-takers, fast actors, and love quick, dynamic worlds.

  1. ESFP – The Entertainer: Extraverted, Sensing, Feeling, Perceiving

Spontaneous, lively, and free-spirited individuals—life is never ever dull with them around. They are sociable, warm-hearted, and love being in the center of attention.

What’s Your Favorite Star’s Personality Type?

While a relatively new phenomena in India, MBTI is a widely popular personality assessment test abroad especially in South Korea. Many K-pop idols, K-actors and Hollywood stars have publicly shared their MBTI results. Here are some of the most famous examples.

Disclaimer: Some of these results are from official tests celebrities themselves shared, while others are popular fan theories based on their public personas.

K-Pop Idols

BTS:  The members have publicly revealed their types. The most recent confirmed results include RM (ENFP), Jin (INTP), Suga (ISTP), J-Hope (INFJ), Jimin (ESTP), V (INFP), and Jungkook (ISFP).

K-Drama Actors

  1. IU– INFJ , 
  2. Song Kang -INTP,
  3. Cha Eun-woo– INFJ 

Hollywood Stars 

  1. Tom Hanks–  ISFJ
  2. Emma Watson– INFJ
  3. Ryan Reynolds–  ENTP
  4. Cillian Murphy- INTJ
  5. Jennifer Lawrence– ESFP
  6. Tom Holland– ENFP

Ready to find your own type? Take the free and insightful test here: https://www.16personalities.com/free-personality-test

Also Read: Vastu Shastra’s Perspective on Keeping Pets in Your Home: Here’s All You Need to Know

Tags: personality testzodiac vs mbti

Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types

Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types

Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types
Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types
Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types
Beyond Your Zodiac: Unlock The Secrets Of The 16 MBTI Personality Types

