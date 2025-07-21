LIVE TV
Vastu Shastra’s Perspective on Keeping Pets in Your Home: Here’s All You Need to Know

Pets in Vastu Shastra are seen as powerful energy amplifiers that promote harmony and balance in the home. Their intuition helps absorb negative energy and energize spaces. Proper pet placement, like dogs near entrances or aquariums in the northeast, enhances positive vibrations and emotional well-being.

Pet with its owners

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 12:42:29 IST

You don’t require a compass or a crystal to detect when an area seems “off.” At times, pets jumping around the house or soft purr is enough to change the atmosphere. While pets are generally a complimented for their companionship and loyalty, Vaastu Shastra a traditional Indian architectural system identifies pets as potent amplifiers of home energy. 

In numerous Indian homes, Vaastu principles influence arrangement, design, and even emotional harmony. Now, additional families are realizing that pets provide more than just companionship. They synchronize with energy patterns, promote tranquility, and assist in maintaining the home’s vibrational balance. 

Pets as Natural Energy Healers in the Home

Creatures possess remarkable intuition. Dogs bark at specific corners. Cats are drawn to warm, sunny areas. These habits are not coincidental they demonstrate a natural reaction to energy. Vaastu specialists hold that pets have the ability to absorb negative energy and energize inactive areas with their movement and presence. 

Their daily actions playing, relaxing, perceiving emotions create subtle changes that keep the home vibrantly balanced and alive. 

Which Pet Belongs Where? Vaastu Suggestions for Positive Energy

Every pet serves a purpose. Dogs, famous for their loyalty, are perfect for guarding and protecting near entrances. Aquariums positioned in the north or northeast encourage wealth if they are maintained clean and vibrant. Parrots and similar birds provide communication and happiness, particularly in spaces that face the east. 

However, beyond positioning or custom, it’s their emotional effect that finalizes the agreement. Pets provide affection, reduce anxiety, and encourage mindfulness all of which resonate with Vaastu’s primary objective: balance. 

The paper Application of Ancient Indian Principles of Architecture and Engineering in Modern Practice by Satwik Rayjada and Dr. K.A. Chauhan (2016) explores how traditional Indian architectural concepts from Vastu Shastra can be integrated into modern building design. It highlights that these ancient principles not only enhance human comfort and sustainability but also create better living environments for pets, demonstrating their relevance and value in today’s engineering practices.

As you look at directions and colors, remember the most meaningful enhancement you can bring to a space a joyful, nurturing companion with paws, fins, or feathers. 

