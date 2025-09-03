LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

Using “chai ka pani” as a hair rinse has become a viral natural remedy claimed to boost hair growth, reduce fall, and add shine. Rich in caffeine and antioxidants, tea water improves scalp circulation and conditions hair follicles. Regular use reportedly brings visible benefits with minimal cost, making it a popular DIY beauty hack in 2025.

Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 3, 2025 17:33:19 IST

Chai ka pani plant tea water without milk or sugar has gone viral as a desi hair home remedy, because of the caffeine, tannins, and anti-oxidants that stimulate and strengthen hair follicles.

Why Chai Ka Pani Works

Tea contains caffeine, which can stimulate the scalp through enhanced blood circulation, waking up dormant hair follicles for hair growth while simultaneously blocking DHT, a hormone related to hair loss. While the anti-oxidants and tannins also minimize inflammation and oxidative stress at the scalp to repair roots, preventing breakage or over shedding. The vitamins and minerals in tea, like vitamin E and iron, actually nourish the scalp, while tannins will add shine and help make the strands resilient.

Instructions for Using Chai Ka Pani on Hair

  • Boil 2 cups of water and brew 2 tablespoons of black tea leaves, or 2 tea bags, for 5-7 minutes. Allow to cool.
  • When cool strain tea and pour over freshly washed hair. Massaging gently while pouring it all over the scalp. Leave on your hair for about 20-30 minutes, and then rinse hair with water.
  • How Often to use this: 2-3 times weekly for optimal results. Can also, be mixed with a few drops of essential oils for an extra nourishing scalp massage.

Who This Hack Would Benefit

People with thinning, shedding scalp, hair breakage, or hair that is brittle, and or irritated scalps. Works for all hair types, but can be particularly beneficial for those with oily, and or dandruff prone scalps due to its balancing and gentle cleansing properties. 

Chai Ka Pani is a cheap, and easy to make, natural, DYI solution for anyone looking for visually stronger, shinier, and healthier looking hair. It is getting positive early feedback on various social media for evidence based use and observable results!

Results may vary; this is not medical advice. Consult professionals for serious conditions.

Tags: antioxidantsbeautycaffeinechaidesiHairgrowthhealthnaturalremedyviral

RELATED News

Dried Makeup Products? Try These Quick Fixes Before You Throw Them Away!
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Here’s 5 Prompts Used By Microsoft CEO Nadella To ChatGPT Daily
Step By Step Guide To Growing Jade Plant Indoors For Prosperity and Longevity
FOMO vs JOMO: The Hidden Trick to Finding Digital Peace in a Hyper-Connected World

LATEST NEWS

31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
Missed Bihar Voter List Revision Deadline? Here’s How You Can Add Or Remove Your Name From The List
GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!
Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!
Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!
Chai Ka Pani for Hair Growth? The Viral Desi Hack You Need to Try Today!

QUICK LINKS