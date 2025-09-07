Why Do People Avoid Eating During Moon Eclipse? Science, Religious And Cultural Beliefs Explained

Chandra Grahan, or what is called a lunar eclipse, is here. Across cultural and religious lines, people have associated different beliefs with this event. Certain things are barred during this short period. The most important question that we usually come across during this period is whether it is safe to eat or not. In our homes, we have been advised to avoid eating during this time. India has followed this tradition for centuries. Even cooking is avoided during Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse). Families usually eat their meals hours before the celestial event kicks in. While modern science has a different approach to this issue, it is our religious and cultural beliefs that influence the practice.

The Sutak Period and Household Practices

In many households, eating is completed before the Sutak period, which starts nine hours before a lunar eclipse. Sutak, according to popular belief, is a time period during which the environment remains impure. Hence, the religious scholars advise against cooking or eating during this time

Families put tulsi leaves in food and water during this time with the belief that it would protect from impurity.

Spiritual, Religous Beliefs Around Eating During Chandra Grahan

According to various religious texts, cosmic energies are disturbed during the eclipse. These texts claim that the body’s natural balance is disrupted if one eats during this time.

This is the reason people fast or consume very little amount of food till the eclipse ends. It is advised to spend the eclipse time in meditation and self-reflection rather than consuming food.

The Scientific Perspective on Chandra Grahan

Science, on the flip side, has a contrarian viewpoint on this issue. According to science, there is no relation between an eclipse and consuming food. Scientific experts assert that such claims flow from the cultural and religious beliefs and do not have a physical necessity.

However, even health specialists advise eating late at night. The reason is that it affects digestion. Sociologists believe that this reason may be behind the custom of fasting during the lunar eclipse.

Health and Pregnancy-Related Beliefs During Chandra Grahan

The most common thing one hears during a lunar or solar eclipse is that pregnant women should not indulge in certain activities during this period. They are advised to exercise extra caution, like staying inside, avoiding eating, or touching sharp objects. Science, again, in these matters has a contrarian view. Such restrictions are not supported by science and hence have been ingrained due to cultural and symbolic practices.

