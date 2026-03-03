LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?

Chandra Grahan 2026: Will The Blood Moon Disrupt Your Sleep And Well-Being?

The Lunar Eclipse 2026 will be visible in several regions. In India, it is expected to begin around 3:20 PM IST, with peak visibility between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST, and conclude at approximately 6:47 PM IST.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 3, 2026 11:25:17 IST

The first lunar eclipse of 2026 — often called a “Blood Moon” — will take place on March 3, drawing global attention. While the dramatic red hue of the Moon excites skywatchers, it has also sparked questions about possible effects on health and sleep. Experts, however, reassure that a lunar eclipse poses no direct health risks. Scientific evidence suggests that any impact on the body is minimal, and maintaining good sleep habits is far more important than the position of the Moon.

A Blood Moon occurs during a total lunar eclipse, when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, it casts a reddish shadow on the Moon, creating its striking appearance. The Lunar Eclipse 2026 will be visible in several regions. In India, it is expected to begin around 3:20 PM IST, with peak visibility between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM IST, and conclude at approximately 6:47 PM IST.

Traditional beliefs and health concerns

For centuries, cultures around the world have associated eclipses with physical and emotional changes. In some traditions, people are advised to avoid eating or to rest during the event. While such beliefs continue to generate discussion, modern science finds no evidence that a lunar eclipse has harmful effects on human health.

Can a lunar eclipse affect sleep?

Sleep disruption is one of the most commonly discussed concerns during a lunar eclipse. A few small studies suggest that lunar cycles, particularly around a full moon, may slightly influence sleep patterns. Reported changes can include:

  • Reduced deep sleep

  • Difficulty falling asleep

  • Shorter total sleep duration

  • Slightly lower melatonin levels

Melatonin is the hormone that regulates the sleep–wake cycle. Increased nighttime brightness during a full moon may subtly affect circadian rhythms, especially in areas with limited artificial lighting. However, experts note that in today’s world — with indoor environments and electric lighting — the Moon’s direct impact is likely minimal. Feeling restless during the eclipse is possible, but it may not be caused by the Blood Moon itself.

Does it affect mental health?

Some individuals report mood swings, anxiety, or heightened emotions during celestial events. While astrology often links eclipses to emotional shifts, scientific evidence supporting such claims remains limited. Psychologists suggest that expectations can strongly influence perception. If someone believes the Blood Moon will affect their mood or energy, they may become more aware of normal emotional fluctuations.

If sleep is mildly disturbed, it could indirectly influence:

  • Stress levels

  • Irritability

  • Focus and concentration

  • Anxiety symptoms

Protecting your sleep during the Blood Moon

If you are concerned about sleep during the eclipse, experts recommend focusing on healthy habits:

  • Maintain a consistent bedtime routine

  • Limit screen exposure before bed

  • Use blackout curtains to reduce light

  • Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing

  • Avoid caffeine in the evening

Ultimately, good sleep hygiene plays a much greater role in overall well-being than any lunar event. The March 3 Blood Moon is a safe and fascinating celestial phenomenon — one best enjoyed with curiosity rather than concern.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 11:25 AM IST
