Lunar Eclipse 2026: Want to View the ‘Blood Moon’ with the Naked Eye? Check State-Wise Timings and the Correct Way to Watch ‘Chandra Grahan’

On March 3, 2026 a spectacular Total Lunar Eclipse will grace the evening sky. Popularly known as a Blood Moon, this phenomenon occurs when the Earth passes directly between the Sun and the Moon, casting its shadow on the lunar surface and giving it a reddish glow. Interestingly, this eclipse coincides with the festival of Holi in India, making it both astronomically and culturally significant.

Lunar Eclipse of March 3, 2026 will be most impressive in northeastern and eastern India, where viewers can enjoy longer visibility. Northern, western, and southern regions will still witness the later stages, though for a shorter duration. You Might Be Interested In Bhumi Pednekar Fitness Routine: The Workout Secrets Behind Her HOT Body Transformation

Kendall Jenner Ex Boyfriends Full List: Secret HOOKUPS, Steamy Rumors, Personal Shocking Details & Other Untold Stories From Her High Profile Love Life

Rashmika Mandanna’s 6 Hot & Sizzling Date Night Looks You Can Easily Recreate

Regardless of where you are in India, stepping outside shortly after sunset and looking east will give you a chance to witness one of the most fascinating celestial events of 2026.

Overall Eclipse Timings (Indian Standard Time)

The eclipse will occur in multiple phases on 3 March 2026 (IST):

Penumbral eclipse begins: 3:20 PM around

Partial eclipse begins: 4:30 PM around

Total eclipse begins: 5:30 PM around

Maximum eclipse: 6:10–6:20 PM around

Total eclipse ends: 6:50 PM around

Partial eclipse ends: 7:50 PM around

However, since the Moon rises in the evening across India, most places will not see the early stages. Visibility depends largely on local moonrise timings, which vary from east to west.

Northeastern India – Longest Visibility

The northeastern states will enjoy the best and longest view of the eclipse because the Moon rises earlier here.

In Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura, and Manipur, the Moon will rise between 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM. This means residents can see a significant portion of the total phase.

For example:

5:15 PM , and viewers may witness nearly 1 to 1.5 hours of the eclipse. In Guwahati, moonrise is around, and viewers may witness nearlyof the eclipse.

5:25 PM, allowing over an hour of visible eclipse time. In Shillong, moonrise is close to, allowing over an hour of visible eclipse time.

People in these states may see the Moon already partially or totally eclipsed as it rises in the eastern sky.

Eastern India – Good Viewing Window

States like West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will also have a good opportunity to view the eclipse.

5:40–5:45 PM , offering roughly 60 to 75 minutes of visibility. In Kolkata, moonrise occurs around, offering roughlyof visibility.

5:50–6:00 PM, providing about 45–50 minutes of viewing time. In Patna, moonrise is around, providing aboutof viewing time.

Observers in these regions will likely see the Moon rising during the total or late total phase, glowing reddish before gradually brightening.

Northern and Central India – Moderate Visibility

Northern and central regions will see a shorter duration because of later moonrise.

6:00 PM , giving about 40–45 minutes of eclipse visibility. In Lucknow, moonrise is around, giving aboutof eclipse visibility.

6:20 PM , allowing approximately 25–30 minutes . In Bhopal, moonrise is around, allowing approximately

6:20–6:25 PM, meaning viewers may see about 20–30 minutes of the later total or partial phase. In Delhi, moonrise is around, meaning viewers may see aboutof the later total or partial phase.

The Moon will appear low on the eastern horizon, often still partially shadowed.

Western India – Brief Glimpse

Western states such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan will experience shorter visibility.

6:35–6:40 PM , allowing roughly 15–20 minutes of the eclipse. In Mumbai, moonrise is around, allowing roughlyof the eclipse.

6:40 PM, offering a brief window before the eclipse ends. In Ahmedabad, moonrise is near, offering a brief window before the eclipse ends.

Southern India – Short but Visible

Southern states will also witness the eclipse for a limited time.

6:20 PM , giving about 25–30 minutes . In Chennai, moonrise is around, giving about

6:25 PM , with roughly 20–25 minutes of visibility. In Hyderabad, moonrise is around, with roughlyof visibility.

6:30–6:35 PM, allowing around 15–20 minutes. In Bengaluru, moonrise is around, allowing around

How to Watch

A lunar eclipse is completely safe to observe with the naked eye. No protective glasses are required. For better viewing:

eastern horizon just after sunset. Look toward thejust after sunset.

Choose a location with a clear skyline.

Binoculars or a telescope can enhance details of the reddish surface.

Photographers should use a tripod and manual camera settings for clearer shots.

ALSO READ: Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside