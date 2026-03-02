LIVE TV
Holika Dahan 2026: Check Out Sacred Bonfire Timings, Bhadra Kaal Duration And City-Wise Muhurat Details Inside

Holika Dahan 2026: Holika Dahan, the traditional ritual symbolising the triumph of good over evil, will be observed ahead of this year’s Holi celebrations. Check out sacred bonfire timings, Bhadra Kaal duration and city-wise muhurat details here.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 2, 2026 15:04:16 IST

Holika Dahan 2026: Holika Dahan, the traditional ritual symbolising the triumph of good over evil, will be observed ahead of this year’s Holi celebrations. Devotees across India are preparing to light the sacred bonfire, marking the victory of Prahlad’s unwavering devotion over Holika’s fire test. The timing of the ritual, especially in relation to astrological factors such as Bhadra Kaal and Purnima tithi, plays an important role in determining the most auspicious moment to perform the ceremony.

Why March 2 Is Considered Auspicious

According to the Hindu calendar this year, the Purnima (full moon) phase begins on March 2 at around 5:55 PM and continues until the evening of March 3. However, because of Bhadra Kaal, a time traditionally regarded as inauspicious for rituals, Holika Dahan should not be performed during that period. Therefore, astrologers and religious guides suggest that the ritual be carried out on March 2, 2026, after Bhadra Kaal ends and while the Purnima tithi is still in effect, making it the most suitable day for the ceremony.

Holika Dahan 2026: What Is Bhadra Kaal And Its Significance

In Hindu tradition, Bhadra Kaal is a specific time influenced by planetary positions which, according to scripture, should be avoided for auspicious work. Performing sacred rituals, including Holika Dahan, during Bhadra is believed to produce unfavourable results. For this reason, devotees carefully check Bhadra Kaal before lighting the bonfire to ensure that the ceremony aligns with positive spiritual timing.

Holika Dahan 2026: City-Wise Muhurat (Auspicious Timing)

The auspicious window for performing Holika Dahan varies by city. Devotees are advised to follow these timings to ensure the ritual is conducted during a spiritually favourable period:

Delhi: 6:20 PM – 8:50 PM

Mumbai: 6:44 PM – 9:11 PM

Bengaluru: 6:29 PM – 8:54 PM

Patna: 5:52 PM – 8:20 PM

Kolkata: 5:41 PM – 8:08 PM

Chennai: 6:18 PM – 8:43 PM

(Additional city timings also available for Shimla, Jaipur, Lucknow, Varanasi, Ahmedabad and others.)

These timings are based on local sunset and Panchang calculations that avoid Bhadra Kaal and aim for the ritual to be performed during Pradosh Kaal, an astrologically auspicious evening period.

Performing Holika Dahan The Right Way

Traditionally, Holika Dahan is conducted when the Purnima tithi prevails and Bhadra Kaal is avoided. Devotees gather wood, dry leaves and offerings, light a ceremonial bonfire and offer prayers for the removal of negativity and blessings for prosperity and well-being. Choosing an auspicious muhurat and respecting traditional timing is believed to enhance the spiritual benefits of the ritual.

ALSO READ: Chandra Grahan 2026: Can You Watch The ‘Blood Moon’ On March 3? Here’s The Full City-Wise Lunar Eclipse Visibility List

First published on: Mar 2, 2026 3:04 PM IST
QUICK LINKS