Satyam Fashion Institute Noida Presents “Satyam’s Triptych 2026” Celebrating Design Excellence on International Women’s Day

Over the years, Satyam Fashion Institute, running AICTE-approved B. Design and M.Design programs, with an NAAC ‘A’ Grade, CGPA 3.8, and NEP-aligned courses, has established a strong reputation for academic excellence and industry engagement. The institute proudly celebrated 19 years of successful Graduation Design Shows, creating a dynamic platform for emerging designers to present their work to the industry. Recently, the institute has also been recognized for several noteworthy achievements, including felicitation by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Smt. Rekha Gupta on National Handloom Day 2025, successful collaboration and alignment with Government of Uttar Pradesh projects, recognition during the 10-day India Handmade Expo 2026, and most recently, a felicitation by Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Government of India, during the NAEC Annual Awards 2026. These accomplishments reflect the institute’s growing impact in bridging academia, industry, and policy initiatives within the fashion and textile ecosystem.

Satyam’s Triptych 2026 unfolded as a spectacular confluence of imagination, craftsmanship, and contemporary design thinking, celebrating the creative journeys of the graduating designers. The runway transformed into a vibrant storytelling platform where textiles, silhouettes, colors, and textures came together to narrate narratives inspired by heritage, sustainability, and modern aspirations.

Graduating students from B.Design (Fashion Design, Textile Design, Lifestyle Accessory Design, and Fashion Communication), along with the Post Graduate Diploma in Fashion Design, presented a diverse and compelling array of design collections. Each presentation reflected months of intensive research, experimentation, and meticulous craftsmanship.

The leadership of the institute—Chairperson Dr. Sneh Singh, Secretary CA Dr. Pradeep Gupta, and Principal Dr. Neetu Malhotra—addressed the audience and congratulated the graduating batch for their dedication and creative excellence.

Dr. Sneh Singh, Chairperson, shared her message, “At Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida, we believe in nurturing designers who not only respect tradition but also confidently shape the future of design through innovation and creativity.”

CA Dr. Pradeep Gupta, Secretary, shared, “Satyam’s Triptych 2026 reflects the spirit of innovation, dedication, and perseverance that defines the remarkable journey of every design student at Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida.”

Dr. Neetu Malhotra, Principal, added, “Our design students have showcased exceptional creativity and professionalism, and we are confident that they will go on to make a significant impact in the global design industry.”

This year’s showcase featured an impressive lineup of around 20 distinctive collections, including Modern Riwayat, Royal Filigree, Swaas – The Breath of Change, Living Layers – Nature’s Quiet Strength, Antardwand, Gulaal – Tones of Celebration, Shinsei – Rebirth in Bloom, Latticed Horizon, From Loom to Leadership, Echoes of the Cosmos, Kinetic Motion, Chitra Sutram, Inward Drapes, Rang Rekha, Beneath the Surface, Blooming Brilliance, Enchanted Adornment, Royal Opulence, Bloom in the Dark, Trendy Feelings, and As It Was.

The collections explored diverse themes ranging from sustainability and revival of crafts to futuristic aesthetics, emotional narratives, and structural experimentation. Through their work, the graduating designers demonstrated exceptional skills in concept development, craftsmanship, and an understanding of contemporary global fashion discourse.

The event was artistically directed by Show Director & Choreographer Mr. Anup Banerjea and Creative Director Mr. Shomen Banerjee, whose creative vision transformed the show into a seamless theatrical experience. Professional models brought each design concept to life with elegance and dynamism, enhancing the storytelling element of the runway.

The evening was further graced by the presence of distinguished personalities from the fashion and design fraternity, including Shri. Lalit Thukral, Managing Director, Maharana of India, President, Noida Apparel Export Cluster, Regional Chairman Northen India (AEPC) VC (IGFA) , Convener (RMG, UPExport Promotion Council), Ms. Nimmi Thukral, Dr. Neetu Singh, Mr. Ravi Kumar Passi, Mr. R. K. Srivastava, Prof. Shashi Nangia, Mr. Rajeev Bansal, Mr. Gris Chandra, Mr. Mukesh Sharma, Ms. Kiran Sharma, Mr. D. K. Singh, Mr. Manish Tripathi, Ms. Tanmaya Dwivedi, Ms. Deepa Sondhi, Ms. Sonia Jetleey, Ms. Varija Bajaj, Mr. M. S. Parmar, Ms. Minna Dhir, Ms. Meenakshi Sarna, Mr. Himendra Gupta, Mr. Sonil Jain, Mr. Ekta Jain, Ms. Anjali Sahni, Mr. Gagan Sahni, Ms. Radhika Gupta, Mr. Krishan Tewari, Ms. Sapna Tewari, Mr. Amit Sen, Mr. Anubhav Arora, Mr. Ankit Nagpal, Ms. Varsha Agarwal, Mr. Mohit Agarwal, Ms. Bhawana Malik (Principal), Mr. Gaurav Nagpal, Mr. Deepak Gupta, Mr. Sahil Chaudhary, Ms. Anjali Mohata, Ms. Suman Pathak, Ms. Rajeshwary Thyagarajan, Mr. Kunal Sood, Mr. Manish Ahuja, Ms. Sonia Gupta, Ms. Sweety Upadhyay, Mr. Pintu Mishra, Ms. Neha Singh, Mr. Shubhangi Sadh, and Mr. Ankit Jain.

Their presence added immense prestige to the event while strengthening the connection between academia and industry. Many industry partners also extended generous support by mentoring students, providing resources, materials, and technical guidance, thereby empowering young designers to translate their ideas into impactful design collections.

With impeccable execution, artistic brilliance, and enthusiastic appreciation from the audience, Satyam’s Triptych 2026 reaffirmed the legacy of Satyam Fashion Institute, Noida, as a hub of innovation, research-driven creativity, and design excellence. The evening concluded on an inspiring note, leaving a lasting impression and setting new benchmarks for graduation showcases and fashion education in India.