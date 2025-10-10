LIVE TV
Easy Boba Introduces Limited-Edition 'Cheese Foam Shakes' — A Creamy Twist to Classic Flavours

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: October 10, 2025 14:40:09 IST

Easy Boba Launches Limited-Edition ‘Cheese Foam Shakes’ Across Select Outlets in Mumbai, Blending Dessert Comfort with Café Innovation

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: India’s authentic bubble tea brand, Easy Boba, just dropped something wild — “Cheese Foam Shakes.” They’re creamy, unapologetically indulgent, and the brand’s first-ever non-vegan line.

Bubble Tea Gets a Dessert Makeover

If bubble tea had a decadent cousin, this would be it. Easy Boba’s new Cheese Foam Shakes blur the line between dessert and drink — a bold move that blends creamy milkshake nostalgia with the textural kick of tapioca pearls.

Each shake is topped with a velvety cheese foam, whisked right into the cup to form a luscious, cloud-like layer. This is not your regular froth — it’s a rich, dessert-style topping that balances sweet and savory in one sip. It’s weirdly addictive — like tiramisu met bubble tea at a Mumbai café and decided to stay.

The new range is available in ten flavors that read like a dessert hall of fame: Red Velvet, Mango, Nutella, French Vanilla, Belgian Chocolate, Salted Caramel, Cookies & Crème, Ceremonial Matcha, Lotus Biscoff, and Blueberry.

A First for Easy Boba — and a Little Bit of Risk

This launch marks Easy Boba’s first non-vegan product, a gutsy pivot for a brand known for dairy-free options. “We wanted to take the comfort of dessert and combine it with the fun, texture, and creativity that Easy Boba is known for,” said Adnan Sarkar, the brand’s founder.

That’s not just marketing fluff. Easy Boba has built its following by balancing global trends with Indian taste sensibilities. Introducing a dairy-based product might seem risky, but in a country where cheese somehow sneaks into everything from pizza to pani puri, it’s a calculated risk that might just pay off.

Where to Find It (and When to Splurge)

The Cheese Foam Shakes are rolling out across select Mumbai outlets — Juhu, Chembur, Santacruz, Kemps, Hill Road, and Carters.

And here’s the kicker: during Easy Boba’s “Slay Day” Offer (the 15th of every month), every item on the menu — including these rich new shakes — is priced at just ₹99.

Miss that day, and you’ll shell out between ₹200–₹250, which, to be fair, is still cheaper than some of Mumbai’s designer coffees that taste like regret.

Why It Works — The Psychology of Indulgence

There’s a reason this launch hits the sweet spot (literally and psychologically). In India’s café scene, customers are craving novelty that doesn’t feel foreign. A drink that combines dessert comfort with bubble tea playfulness does exactly that.

Add to that the social media factor: those layered colors, the foamy top, the pearls at the bottom — it’s Instagram gold. Don’t be surprised if #CheeseFoamShakes starts flooding your Reels feed.

According to [External Link → industry report placeholder], India’s bubble tea market is projected to grow at over 14% CAGR through 2030, driven by Gen Z’s obsession with customizable drinks. Easy Boba, with its 20+ outlets nationwide, clearly wants to dominate that growth wave.

Balancing Indulgence with Inclusivity

Even with this indulgent twist, Easy Boba hasn’t abandoned its inclusive ethos. The brand’s menu continues to feature low-calorie, dairy-free, and plant-based options, making it a rare café brand that genuinely caters to everyone — from fitness freaks to lactose-intolerant boba lovers.

In a market full of copycat chains, Easy Boba stands out for how it blends international aesthetics with Indian practicality. You can walk into one of their stores in Mumbai and feel like you’re in Taipei — until someone yells, “One Nutella shake, extra pearls!”

A Café Brand with a Cult Following

Since its launch, Easy Boba has carved out more than just a fan base — it’s built a community. Their audience isn’t just buying a drink; they’re buying a mood, a lifestyle, a tiny rebellion against boring beverages.

While older brands still debate the “authenticity” of bubble tea, Easy Boba is out there experimenting — matcha one day, biscoff the next. And now, cheese foam.

Their stores are bright, cheeky, and full of energy — much like the drinks themselves. The vibe? Somewhere between an art café and a K-pop music video.

Final Sip

Easy Boba’s Cheese Foam Shakes are exactly what India’s café culture needed: a reminder that fun and flavor don’t have to be mutually exclusive. It’s indulgence done with personality.

If you’re looking for a drink that makes you question your diet choices but not your happiness — this is it.

For more details, kindly follow on Instagram @easybobaindia or visit www.easyboba.in

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 2:40 PM IST
