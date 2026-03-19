Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting- Key Updates (Tonight)

Moon sighting for Shawwal was expected on evening of 18–19 March 2026 across Gulf countries. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain have officially confirmed that the moon was NOT sighted. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 will be celebrated on 20 March 2026 (Friday) in these countries.

Moon Sighting Timings For 19 March 2026

Moon sighting happens just after sunset (Maghrib time) in all these cities:

UAE & Gulf

Saudi Arabia

Riyadh / Dammam / Madina / Jeddah: ~ 6:05 – 6:25 PM

Middle East

Cairo (Egypt): ~ 6:05 PM

Beirut (Lebanon): ~ 5:45 PM

Ankara (Turkey): ~ 7:15 PM

Iran

Tehran: ~ 6:20 PM

Shiraz / Mashhad / Tabriz: ~ 6:10 – 6:30 PM

Important Note: These are astronomical observation windows (sunset timing), not guaranteed visibility. Final confirmation always comes from official moon sighting committees. In 2026, most Gulf countries did not sight the moon, so Ramadan completed 30 days.