LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan Iran US War Aditya Dhar Indian origin men delhi Bollywood and cricket crude oil ab de villiers Gulf war latest world news Bade Sahab atanu chakraborty Alice Kaushik Akshye Khanna Iran-US conflict fuel shortage Pakistan
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle News > Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Eid 2026 Moon sighting timings for Gulf countries: Check sunset and crescent visibility timings for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Tehran, Cairo and more cities.

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19
Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Published By: Vanshika Ahuja
Published: March 19, 2026 17:53:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Eid 2026 Moon Sighting- Key Updates (Tonight)

Moon sighting for Shawwal was expected on evening of 18–19 March 2026 across Gulf countries. UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain have officially confirmed that the moon was NOT sighted. Therefore, Eid-ul-Fitr 2026 will be celebrated on 20 March 2026 (Friday) in these countries. 

Moon Sighting Timings For 19 March 2026

Moon sighting happens just after sunset (Maghrib time) in all these cities:

UAE & Gulf

Saudi Arabia

  • Riyadh / Dammam / Madina / Jeddah: ~ 6:05 – 6:25 PM

Middle East

  • Cairo (Egypt): ~ 6:05 PM

  • Beirut (Lebanon): ~ 5:45 PM

  • Ankara (Turkey): ~ 7:15 PM

Iran

  • Tehran: ~ 6:20 PM

  • Shiraz / Mashhad / Tabriz: ~ 6:10 – 6:30 PM

Important Note: These are astronomical observation windows (sunset timing), not guaranteed visibility. Final confirmation always comes from official moon sighting committees. In 2026, most Gulf countries did not sight the moon, so Ramadan completed 30 days.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: abu dhabi moon sighting timeankara moon sighting timebeirut moon sighting 2026cairo moon sighting timecrescent moon sighting todaydammam moon sighting timedoha moon sighting timingEid 2026eid moon sighting 2026eid moon timing todayeid ul fitr 2026 dateeid ul fitr moon sighting timingsgulf countries moon sightingiran moon sighting 2026jeddah moon sighting 2026madina moon sighting 2026moon sighting dubai 2026muscat moon sighting 2026riyadh moon sighting 2026shawwal moon sighting 2026tehran moon sighting timing

RELATED News

Chaitra Navratri 2026 Horoscope: Pisces Stellium, Aquarius Cluster & Maata Vahan – What Palki Arrival And Elephant Departure Mean For Each Zodiac Sign

Who Is Dipika Pallikal? Wife Of A Popular Sportsperson, Couple Welcomes 3rd Child, Reveals Name, All You Need To Know

Navratri Aarti 2026: Jai Ambe Gauri, Ambe Tu Hai Jagdambe Kali and Other Durga Maa Aartis For Daily Puja | Full Lyrics

19 March 2026 Horoscope Today: Love, Money, Career & Health Predictions For All Zodiac Signs This Navratri | Latest Astrology News

Happy Ugadi 2026: Check Out Top Wishes, Quotes, Status, Captions And Greetings To Share With Friends And Family

LATEST NEWS

Will Iran Soon Attack Fort McNair? Unidentified Drones Fly Over Key US Army Facility Near White House Where Marco Rubio And Pete Hegseth Reside

Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? Aditya Dhar’s Wife’s Cameo In Ranveer Singh Starrer Spy Thriller Makes The Internet Go Wild, Here’s How It Is Related To Haq

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

SC Delhi vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Who Is Elvish Yadav? Supreme Court Grants Relief To Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner, Quashes FIR In Snake Venom Case, Know All About The Allegations

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Unveil New Jersey — Captain Axar Patel, Jemimah Rodrigues Headline Grand Reveal | Video

French President Emmanuel Macron Warns Of Global Energy Crisis, Calls Escalation ‘Reckless’ As Iran War Hits Gulf Gas Facilities

Rajkot Weather Alert: Unseasonal Rain Hits Saurashtra-Kutch, Crops At Risk Amid Rising Temperatures- What You Need To Know

IIT JAM Result 2026: Check Official Link And How To Download Scorecard Here

Two Indian-Origin Men Fined Rs 1.72 Lakh Each In London For Spitting Paan, Authorities Warn ‘Mess Up Our Streets, You’ll Pay’

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19
Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19
Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19
Eid Moon Sighting 2026: Check Timings For Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Doha, Beirut, Ankara, Egypt and Other Countries on March 19

QUICK LINKS