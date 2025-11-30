LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9

Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9

Parenting is both beautiful and challenging, filled with countless moments of growth for both children and parents. However, there are some essential life lessons that every child should learn early to build a strong foundation. The social media parenting influencer ‘Gigi Parenting’ shared 6 powerful lessons every kid should know by the age of 9.

Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9 (Photo Credits: AI)
Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9 (Photo Credits: AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 13:19:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Here Are The 6 Essential Life Lessons Every Child Should Learn Before They Turn 9

Parenting: Parenting is both beautiful and challenging, filled with countless moments of growth for both children and parents. However, there are some essential life lessons that every child should learn early to build a strong foundation. The social media parenting influencer ‘Gigi Parenting’ shared 6 powerful lessons every kid should know by the age of 9.

Handling Peer Pressure

Gigi shared that children often struggle with the need to belong. Before age nine, they should be taught the importance of standing firm in what is right, even when it may seem unpopular. With this, parents help build early confidence, integrity, and independence. She said, “Kids need courage to say ‘No’ and make choices that feel right, even if they are different from what their friends choose.”

Addiction Destroys

Children must understand that harmful habits, whether screen addiction, sugar addiction, or unhealthy behaviors, can begin to control them if they are not careful. By setting limits at a young age, parents teach discipline and freedom through self-control. She shared, “Setting boundaries and limits early in a child’s life enables them to develop self-control.”

Social Media Isn’t Real

In today’s digital world, kids should learn early that online validation is not important. Character, inner beauty, and real relationships matter far more. She wrote, “Likes, followers, comments do not define you. It’s really important to focus on real-life connections and real-life experiences.”

Friends Shape Us

She explained that children often mirror the company they keep. Teaching them how to choose friends wisely helps them grow into grounded and emotionally healthy individuals. Good friends uplift, while bad friends can mislead. She said, “Friends can really affect who you are. Good friends help you grow, but bad friends can lead you the wrong way.”

Surprise, Secret, or Privacy?

Children should know that surprises are temporary and fun, privacy is healthy, but secrets especially ones that make them uncomfortable are not safe. This empowers children to speak up and stay protected. She said, “Teach kids the difference: surprises are fun and safe, secrets can be harmful, and privacy is about personal boundaries.”

Hard Work Matters

The earlier children learn the value of hard work, the more resilient they become. Success is not instant; it requires patience, self-discipline, and persistence. She wrote, “Natural talent helps, but consistent effort, practice, and sticking with it lead to true achievement.”

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 1:19 PM IST
Amid Dhurandhar Row, Why Is Ranveer Singh Facing Heat For Mimicking Kantara Scene Right In Front Of Rishab Shetty? Everything Explained

Delhi Shocker: CISF Head Constable Arrested After Shooting 17-Year-Old At A Wedding, Pistol Seized

IND vs SA 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch India vs South Africa Cricket match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

Veteran Kannada Actor Umesh Passes Away at 80: A Look at His Life, Legacy & Iconic Career

