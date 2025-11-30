Try The Latest Gemini Nano Banana AI Prompt That Turns Your Image Into A 3D Caricature Look

A new AI image-generation trend is spreading rapidly across social media as users turn their portraits into colourful 3D caricatures using Google’s Gemini Nano Banana Pro model. The trend follows the recent popularity of 3D figurine edits and saree-transformation visuals.

It now appears to be the next major style on platforms like X and Instagram. Users are creating exaggerated, glossy caricatures that highlight big facial features and smooth lighting.

Many people are sharing their results and explaining how the effect works, which has helped the trend reach a wider audience in a short time.

Prompts Revealed

Several creators on X played a major role in starting this trend by posting prompts and examples. AI creator @ShreyaYadav_ shared a simple prompt on Sunday that showed users how to turn their photos into polished 3D caricatures. She posted sample images that displayed the oversized heads, expressive features and glossy textures that define this style.

Her post gained quick attention, and people began trying the effect on their own selfies and on pictures of well-known personalities. The easy prompt and quick results helped the trend gain strong momentum within hours.

Turn own image in 3D Caricature Look 🪄 Try with Gemini ai Nano Banana ✨ Prompt ⤵️ A highly stylized 3D caricature of (celebrity), with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and… pic.twitter.com/sTUbatWKbx — Shreya Yadav (@ShreyaYadav___) November 29, 2025

More Creators Join and Popularise the Style

Another creator, joined the trend by posting a similar prompt along with 3D caricature versions of celebrities such as Dwayne Johnson and Will Smith. These examples showed bright colours, cartoon-like proportions and smooth shading, which attracted more users to experiment with the effect.

Prompt share: 3D caricature 💬Prompt:

A highly stylized 3D caricature of [celebrity], with an oversized head, expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft ambient lighting. Minimal background to… pic.twitter.com/3DdoPTAEUA — Amira Zairi (@azed_ai) November 28, 2025

People began creating caricatures of friends, family members and famous figures. Some users even tried the style on animated characters. The steady flow of new images helped the 3D caricature look become one of the most active AI trends on social media platforms.

Turning stars into playful 3D caricature portraits. Prompt (Gemini) ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/iUoApFJfVt — Aleena Amir (@aleenaamiir) November 4, 2025

Why the 3D Caricature Look Is Becoming Popular

The 3D caricature trend is growing because it combines fun styling with simple design. The effect uses exaggerated shapes and clean textures, making it suitable for profile photos, reels and short videos. Unlike realistic AI edits, this style focuses on playful features that appeal to users of all ages.

Create a 3D caricature version of yourself using Gemini Nano Banana Pro. Prompt: A highly stylized 3D caricature of the person in the uploaded image, with expressive facial features, and playful exaggeration. Rendered in a smooth, polished style with clean materials and soft… pic.twitter.com/e2PcqhMYAw — Dr.duet (@Sheldon056) November 29, 2025

The Gemini Nano Banana Pro model supports this look well by producing smooth materials, expressive eyes and bright lighting. As more users share their experiments online, the trend continues to rise, and it may soon become one of the most recognisable AI styles on social media.

Must Read: No Aadhaar Number On Aadhaar Card: UIDAI Announces Major Security Update Effective From December