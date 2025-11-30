No Aadhaar Number On Aadhaar Card: UIDAI Announces Major Security Update Effective From December

Many institutions across the country use the Aadhaar card as proof of identity and address, including banks, colleges and government offices. People visit Aadhaar centers whenever they need to update their information, such as date of birth, address or family details. UIDAI chief Bhuvnesh Kumar announced during an online conference that a major security change will take effect from December.

Under the new system, the Aadhaar card will display only a photo and a QR code. The update aims to reduce misuse of physical Aadhaar details during offline checks and improve the safety of personal information.

New Rule Removes Visible Aadhaar Number

The current Aadhaar card displays a 12-digit number that links directly to a person’s identity details. If someone takes a picture of the card, they can misuse this number and access personal information. To prevent such risks, UIDAI is bringing a new rule that replaces visible details with a QR code containing encrypted data.

Under the new guidelines, no one will be allowed to store Aadhaar numbers or biometric information during offline verification. The rule aims to protect citizens from identity theft and ensure that their data stays secure when the card is shared in public places.

The updated Aadhaar card will show only the holder’s photo and a QR code, and it will hide the name, address, date of birth and 12-digit number. All details will remain safely stored inside the QR code, which officials can scan for verification. The new format will help prevent data theft and make offline checks smoother.

UIDAI believes the system will reduce misuse, especially in situations where Aadhaar is collected physically. This change will ensure that individuals share only limited visible information, while full records stay protected within the secure digital format.

UIDAI to Launch New App With QR Scan and Face Recognition Features

UIDAI is preparing to launch a new mobile app that will improve security measures further. The app will include features such as QR code scanning and facial recognition to support the updated Aadhaar verification system.

As the new rules take effect in December, UIDAI plans to reduce offline verification at places like hotels and public events, where risk of data leakage stays high. Until online verification is completed, the individual’s information will remain hidden. The new app and updated Aadhaar card aim to strengthen safety and prevent misuse during identity checks.

