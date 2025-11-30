LIVE TV
Delhi Horror: BMW Runs Over 3 People Sleeping On Footpath In Vasant Kunj, Police Detains The Driver

A speeding BMW lost control in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area and rammed into three people sleeping on a footpath near Ambience Mall. Police detained the driver at the spot and launched an investigation into rash driving and negligence. The injured victims received urgent treatment at nearby hospitals as officers examined the vehicle, checked ownership details, and called for forensic support to understand how the crash occurred.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 30, 2025 08:14:55 IST

Delhi Horror: BMW Runs Over 3 People Sleeping On Footpath In Vasant Kunj, Police Detains The Driver

A high-speed BMW car lost control late Saturday night in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area and rammed into three people sleeping on a footpath near Ambience Mall. The car moved at a very high speed and hit the victims before the driver could stop it. Eyewitnesses said the driver struggled to control the vehicle as it swerved suddenly on the road.

The impact left the victims with severe injuries, and emergency teams rushed them to nearby hospitals for treatment. The incident shocked residents and raised fresh concerns about road safety in the upscale southwest Delhi locality.

Police Detain Driver and Begin Probe Into Rash Driving Case

Police detained the BMW driver at the spot soon after the accident and started an investigation into rash and negligent driving. The vehicle carries a Himachal Pradesh registration number, and police are now checking ownership details and verifying the driver’s identity. Officers said they will confirm the presence of alcohol only after receiving medical test reports.

The accident took place right in front of Ambience Mall, an area known for heavy late-night traffic. Police sealed the site, called in a forensic team to study the damage, and asked eyewitnesses to share information to help the investigation.

Must Read: What Is Urban Flooding? Cyclone Ditwah Triggers Red Alert In Tamil Nadu, Puducherry And Andhra Ahead Of Nov 30 Landfall- How Prepared Are the States?

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 8:14 AM IST
Tags: BMW CardelhiVasant Kunj

