Online Ludo Scam: Religion Conversion Racket Bursts Involving Pakistani Link

Agra Police revealed a major religious conversion racket involving handlers from Pakistan. Officials stated on Saturday that the accused used online platforms and mobile games like Ludo to initiate contact with young people, especially girls. So far, police have arrested 14 people connected to the case.

The accused allegedly created doubts about Hinduism and promoted Islamic teachings through repeated online interactions. Agra Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar said that the suspects targeted individuals across states and used gaming apps and social media as tools to spread their influence while maintaining secrecy in communication.

Missing Sisters’ Case Led to Major Arrests

The case surfaced after two sisters, aged 33 and 18, went missing from Agra. One of them had posted a photo online holding an AK-47, which triggered a police investigation. Authorities arrested ten individuals from six different states based on early leads. As the investigation progressed, police arrested four more.

During questioning, officers found that the girls had come under the influence of individuals promoting religious conversion. Some of the girls had communicated with Kashmiri women involved in the network who criticised Hinduism and shared Islamic beliefs through regular online discussions.

Police Identify Key Members Running the Network

Agra Police named Abdul Rehman from Delhi and Ayesha from Goa as key suspects. Rehman had converted to Islam in 1990. According to Police Commissioner Deepak Kumar, both played a significant role in spreading the ideology. The group targeted girls from states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand.

They added the girls to WhatsApp groups where the indoctrination continued. Police spoke to the rescued girls and found evidence of regular contact with Pakistani handlers and Kashmiri women. The communication reportedly aimed to influence the girls to convert and cut ties with their families.

Dark Web, Signal App Used to Evade Detection

Commissioner Kumar stated that the network used encrypted platforms like Signal and knowledge of the dark web to avoid detection. The accused avoided normal communication channels and relied on highly secure methods to operate the racket.

Two Pakistan-based individuals, Tanveer Ahmed and Sahil Adeem, were identified as major players behind the online ideological campaign. Investigators are verifying their involvement and tracing other possible contacts. The police continue to follow leads, and the investigation remains active. Authorities are coordinating with cybercrime units and intelligence teams to uncover the full extent of the racket.

