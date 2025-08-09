LIVE TV
Rakshabandhan 2025: Quotes, Greetings For Rakhi On This Special Festival

Rakshabandhan 2025: Quotes, Greetings For Rakhi On This Special Festival

Rakshabandhan 2025 quotes
Rakshabandhan 2025 quotes

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 08:41:00 IST

India celebrates Raksha Bandhan on August 9, honouring the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. Families across the country perform the Rakhi tying ceremony, where sisters tie a decorative thread on their brothers’ wrists as a symbol of love and protection.

This year, the most auspicious time for tying the Rakhi falls during the Raksha Bandhan Purnima Tithi, with the Shubh Muhurat lasting from 5:47 AM to 1:24 PM. People share warm wishes, exchange gifts, and pray for each other’s happiness. Markets remain busy with shoppers buying Rakhis, sweets, and traditional clothes to mark the occasion.

Raksha Bandhan 2025 Shubh Muhurat and Rituals

The India Meteorological Calendar marks Raksha Bandhan during the Shravan month’s full moon day, also known as Purnima Tithi. According to astrologers, this year’s Shubh Muhurat for Rakhi tying is between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM on August 9. Sisters prepare thalis with Rakhis, sweets, rice, and diya lamps for the ceremony.

Brothers give gifts or money to their sisters as a token of love and promise to protect them. Many families also conduct special prayers during the day, while those living far apart connect virtually to celebrate together, ensuring the emotional connection remains strong despite physical distance.

Raksha Bandhan Messages and Greetings

People across India and abroad share heartfelt Raksha Bandhan messages. Popular wishes include: “Happy Rakhi, bhai! You’ve always been my protector and best friend” and “You are my constant strength. Happy Raksha Bandhan!” Others send blessings such as “May your life be filled with happiness and success” or “No matter where life takes us, my thread of love will always protect you.”

Siblings also share memories, jokes, and promises through text, social media, and video calls. Online platforms remain active with GIFs, images, and greeting cards, helping families express their bond in creative and personal ways.

Distance Does Not Weaken the Bond

Many siblings living in different cities or countries celebrate Raksha Bandhan virtually. Sisters send Rakhis by post or courier, ensuring they reach in time for the festival. Messages like “Though miles apart, our hearts are always close” and “Distance can’t weaken the bond we share” trend online. Brothers and sisters exchange photos of their celebrations, keeping traditions alive even when apart.

Some arrange online video calls during the Shubh Muhurat to perform the ritual together. This virtual celebration helps families preserve the spirit of Raksha Bandhan despite busy schedules, travel restrictions, or geographical barriers.

Raksha Bandhan Traditions Continue Through Generations

Families across India pass Raksha Bandhan customs from one generation to another. Elders guide children in preparing the ceremonial thali, explaining the meaning behind each ritual. Many siblings recall childhood memories, from playful fights to shared secrets. Popular greetings like “You stole my toys, but you also stole my heart” and “We fight hard, but we love harder” highlight the mix of fun and love in sibling relationships.

The festival not only strengthens family ties but also preserves cultural values, ensuring that the emotional and spiritual significance of Raksha Bandhan continues for years to come.

Must Read: Heavy Rain On Rakshabandhan, Delhi NCR Witnesses Waterlogging, Watch

Tags: Rakhi SpecialRakhi Wishesrakshabandhan 2025

US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why









