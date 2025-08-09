LIVE TV
Heavy Rain On Rakshabandhan, Delhi NCR Witnesses Waterlogging, Watch

Heavy Rain On Rakshabandhan, Delhi NCR Witnesses Waterlogging, Watch

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 9, 2025 08:19:17 IST

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and NCR on Saturday, leading to severe waterlogging in many areas on Rakshabandhan. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the national capital after reporting intense showers in several parts of the region. Panchkuian Marg, RK Puram, Shastri Bhawan, Moti Bagh, Kidwai Nagar, Bharat Mandapam Gate No. 7, and Mathura Road witnessed flooding. 

The IMD forecast said Delhi’s maximum temperature will be around 33°C and the minimum at 25°C. Relative humidity levels ranged from 69% in the morning to 56% in the evening. The Air Quality Index stood at 116, in the ‘moderate’ category.


Rain and Thunderstorms Expected to Continue Till August 14

The IMD has predicted that heavy rainfall and thunderstorms will continue in Delhi and nearby areas, including Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, until August 14. Rainfall in the range of 30-100 mm is expected in short durations, causing waterlogging in low-lying regions. Gusty winds of up to 40 km/h may accompany the showers.

Some areas could receive scattered rain later in the afternoon and evening. The weather department forecasts temperatures between 23°C and 34°C over the next few days. Commuters are advised to plan travel carefully to avoid delays during the Rakshabandhan weekend.

Flight Operations Disrupted by Heavy Rain in Delhi

The heavy downpour in Delhi-NCR disrupted flight operations on Saturday morning. Flightradar data recorded delays in at least 105 flights. On Friday night, Delhi Airport issued an advisory, asking passengers to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information. The airport authority said in an official statement that on-ground teams were working with all stakeholders to ensure smooth operations despite the weather.

The advisory was also posted on the official ‘X’ account, urging travellers to check schedules before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience caused by rainfall and reduced visibility.

Skymet Predicts Monsoon Activity to Rejuvenate in August

Skymet Weather Services reported that a circulation is likely to form over southwest Uttar Pradesh, pulling the monsoon trough closer to Delhi for the next three days. This may trigger stray showers but is unlikely to bring widespread rainfall in the short term.

The agency also forecast that a monsoon low-pressure system will develop over the Bay of Bengal around August 13. Once it moves inland, it is expected to rejuvenate the monsoon activity across the country. Delhi-NCR could witness decent showers in the second half of August, as the system strengthens and moves closer to the region.

