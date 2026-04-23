Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani Reveal Why They Call Their 2024 Marriage ‘Like a Situationship’, Emphasise Independence, Equality and Transparency in Relationship

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have opened up about their relationship, offering a refreshing take on modern marriage. The couple describes their relationship as based on three fundamental values, which include independence and honesty, and equal partnership, which they established during their lockdown period and will continue their commitment until their wedding in 2024.

From Lockdown Romance to Marriage

Rakul and Jackky first met through work, but their connection developed into a personal relationship during the lockdown period. Their relationship developed into a stronger bond, which culminated in their Goa wedding ceremony in 2024. They describe their journey as natural and unforced, built on mutual understanding rather than pressure.

Happiness as Individuals, Stronger Together

The primary element that defines their connection exists because they both maintain their emotional independence. Jackky shared that both of them were already happy individuals before they came together. The two friends do not rely on one another to complete themselves because they both bring additional happiness into each other’s lives. Rakul mentioned that their relationship functions independently of both expectations and ongoing validation because it serves as a platform for them to establish a deep and meaningful bond.

‘We Are Like a Situationship’

Jackky explained his marriage to his wife by saying that their relationship resembles a situationship. The couple maintains complete dedication to each other, yet their relationship does not need any artificial pressures or fixed requirements, according to him. The couple prefers to have open communication and authentic self-expression as their primary method of relationship building instead of following conventional relationship labels.

Transparency Is the Foundation

Their relationship depends on honesty as its main foundation. Jackky revealed that there is complete transparency between them, and nothing is hidden. They practice open communication about their past relationships and their everyday interactions. Rakul described their connection as deeply rooted in friendship, calling them “best friends” who can talk about anything without hesitation.

No Space for Possessiveness

The couple demonstrated their method of relationship management through their demonstration of how their method prevented any tendency toward possessive behavior. Jackky explained that he experiences complete freedom to be himself without any feeling of containment or emotional pressure throughout their relationship. The couple supports each other in maintaining separate lives, which includes their personal friendships and individual hobbies, because this practice strengthens their relationship.

Equality in Every Sense

Rakul expressed her views about marital equality through her criticism of existing societal expectations, which require women to adopt traditional gender roles. She stated that both partners in their relationship share equal status with each other. The couple makes decisions together while maintaining their individual identities. She believes that their relationship achieves its most satisfying state because they maintain equal balance.

Similar Values Over Opposites

Jackky also dismissed the popular idea that opposites attract. According to him, long-term compatibility depends on having similar values, thought processes, and lifestyles. He believes that shared understanding and alignment are more important than differences when it comes to sustaining a relationship.

A Modern Approach to Marriage

Rakul and Jackky’s relationship demonstrates how modern relationships require partners to maintain their individual identities while remaining connected to each other. Their story shows that a strong partnership does not require dependency, but rather mutual respect, freedom, and emotional security.