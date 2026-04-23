UP Board 12th Toppers 2026: Shikha Verma Tops With 97.60%, Check Full Merit List, Marks Trend, Rewards & Direct Result Link

UP Board 12th Toppers 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the Class 12 results for 2026. This is news for students all over the state. They can finally find out how they did. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad also gave out the pass percentage. How the students did overall. They made a list of the students, which is what everyone was waiting for. This year the students did well with some getting more than 97 percent. Students can now go online to see their results using their roll numbers. The list of students shows that girls are doing very well and students from smaller towns are also doing great.

Who did the best in the UP Board Class 12 exams in 2026?

Shikha Verma got the spot in the UP Board Class 12 exams in 2026. She got a 97.60 percent. Shikha Verma is the student in the state which is a big deal for her school Baburam Savitri Devi Inter College in Sitapur. Shikha Verma’s achievement shows that students in towns can also do very well in school. The UP Board Class 12 exams in 2026 were very competitive. Shikha Verma did the best out of all the students. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad is very happy with the results and Shikha Verma is happy to be the student.

Who Are the Other Top Students?

* The second rank is shared by Nandani Gupta from Bareilly and Shriya Verma from Barabanki. They both got 97.20%.

* The third rank is shared by Surbhi Yadav and Puja Pal. They both got 97.00%.

Schools like Maharani Laxmi Bai Memorial Inter College in Barabanki and Sarvodaya Jankalyan Inter College in Bareilly have top students this year.

What Does the Marks Trend Show This Year?

The 2026 results show that top students got scores above 96%. The highest score is 97.60%. The competition is very tough. The difference between ranks is small. This shows that students across the state are doing well in academics.

How Did Students Do in 2025?

In 2025 Mahak Jaiswal was top with 97.20%. The second rank got 96.80%. The third rank got 96.40%. Comparing both years we can see that scoring between 96% and 98% is important to be, among the top.

What Rewards Do UP Board Toppers Get?

The Uttar Pradesh government gives rewards to students who do well. Students who top in the state get one lakh rupees, a laptop and a certificate. Students who top in their district get twenty-one thousand rupees and a certificate. This motivates students to study hard.

How to Check UP Board Class 12 Result 2026?

To check your UP Board Class 12 result follow these steps:

* Visit amarujala.com/results/up-board

* Select “UP Board”

* Click on “Class 12th Result”

* Enter your roll number or registration details

* Click “Submit” to see your marksheet

* Download it for use

Did Girls Do Better Than Boys Again?

Yes girls did better than boys again. They are among the ranks. Girls are doing better, than boys in results and top positions.

What Do These Results Mean for Students?

The UP Board 12th toppers list shows how well individual students did. It also shows how students are doing in general. The results show that students need to study consistently to get top ranks. UP Board results are out. Students are getting their marks.

ALSO READ: UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank