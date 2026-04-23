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Home > Education News > UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank

UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the Class 10 toppers list 2026 along with the board results.

UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon - Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online
UP Board Result 2026: UPMSP Class 10th & 12th Results Expected Soon - Official Date, Time, Direct Link & Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks Online

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 23, 2026 17:37:49 IST

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UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the Class 10 toppers list 2026 along with the board results today at 4 pm. The announcement was made during a press conference. They highlighted performing students, their marks and district-wise achievements. The toppers’ list shows academic performance across Uttar Pradesh. Several students secured marks above 97 per cent.

Who are the UP Board Class 10 toppers 2026

This year multiple students are performers with exceptional scores.

Some of the leading names are:

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  • Kashish Verma – 97.83 percent from Sitapur
  • Anshika Verma – 97.83 perent from Barabanki
  • Aditi – 97.5 percent from Barabanki
  • Arpita – 97.33 percent from Sitapur
  • Priti Verma – 97.33 percent from Bareilly

These students secured ranks in the state. They showed academic excellence.

What is the district-wise performance in UP Board 10th result 2026

Districts like Sitapur and Barabanki performed well. Multiple students from these districts are on the toppers list. Bareilly also had results with high-scoring candidates.

The district-wise performance shows an academic environment. Both urban and semi-urban districts contributed to ranks.

How many toppers are announced in UP Board Class 10

The UPMSP released a toppers’ list. This list includes students with top scores. It does not have a rank holder.

This approach recognises all performing candidates. They achieved perfect marks in the examination.

Where to check UP Board Class 10 toppers list 2026

Students can see who got the marks and all the details about the results on these websites:

  • upmsp.edu.in
  • upresults.nic.in

The results were announced in a press conference. The UP Board Class 10 result, 2026, is available in a PDF file.

How to check UP Board Class 10 result 2026 online

To check the UP Board Class 10 result 2026 online

  • Visit the website of the UPMSP.
  • Click on the link that says ‘Class 10 Result 2026’.
  • Enter the roll number and other details.
  • Submit it to see the UP Board Class 10 result 2026. 

Students should save their marksheet on their computer or phone for reference. 

What were the trends in the past UP Board toppers

If we look at the years, the UP Board toppers always scored more than 97 per cent. For example:

The student who topped in 2025 scored 97.83 per cent in the UP Board Class 10 result. The student who topped in 2024 scored 98.50 per cent in the UP Board Class 10 result.

This shows that the competition is getting tougher and the students are doing better in the UP Board Class 10 results every year.

What happens after UP Board 10th toppers list is released

The Uttar Pradesh government usually honours toppers. They give awards, scholarships and public recognition to performers. Students can now choose their streams for Class 11. They should base their choice on their interests and marks. With the results and toppers list out, students are advised to check their scores. They should plan their academic steps accordingly.

Also Read: UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10 and 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

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Tags: UP BoardUP Board 10th toppers list 2026upmspUPMSP Class 10 toppersUPMSP result

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UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank

UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank

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UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank
UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank
UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank
UP Board Class 10 Toppers List 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Names, Marks, District-wise Rank

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