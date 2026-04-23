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Home > Education News > UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 & 12 Declared: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has declared the UP Board Class 10 and 12 Results 2026 on April 23 at 4 pm.

UP Board Results 2026
UP Board Results 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Last updated: April 23, 2026 16:28:31 IST

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UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

UP Board Result 2026 for Class 10 & 12 Declared: The long waiting period for lakhs of students has come to an end today as the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has announced the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results for 2026. The results were declared at 4 pm on 23rd April. Students who appeared for the exams will be able to check their results online using their roll numbers on official websites. The results have been released for all the streams, science, commerce and arts, along with the list of toppers. 

When were the UP Board Result for Class 10th and 12th 2026 declared?

The UP Board has declared that the result will be announced at 4 pm on 23rd April. The results will be declared after a press briefing, and result links are activated online.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready so that there is no confusion or delay while checking the result.

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Where can students check UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2026?

Students can check their result on official websites as mentioned below: upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and results.upmsp.edu.in. Apart from that, the result is also available through DigiLocker and other government-supported websites.

Students should primarily check on official websites to avoid confusion as well as delay.

How to check UP Board Result 2026 online

Students can follow the steps mentioned below to check their result:

  • Go to the official UP Board website. 
  • Click on the link for the UP Board Class 10 or 12 Result 2026.
  • Type your roll number and other required details.
  • Enter the captcha code as displayed on the screen.
  • Submit the details and see the result.

After the result is displayed, the provisional marksheet can be downloaded, and a printout can be taken for future reference.

Can students check UP Board Result without roll number

Apart from the roll number system, some third-party sites provide a result-checking feature by name after filling the registration form only. But the best practice is to use an official method to check the result with certainty.

Having a copy of roll numbers handy always is the quickest way to check the results as soon as the link is live.

What details are mentioned in the UP Board marksheet

The online marksheet will have the student’s name, roll number, marks in each subject, total marks, division (first, second, or third), and qualifying status.

Students should go through the details very carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should reach out to the school or the board immediately.

What should students do after checking the result

Students should do the following after the result is out. Save the result on their digital device. Print a copy to keep handy. Collect the original marksheet from the school later. If they are not satisfied with the marks, students can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny based on the guidelines of the board. 

UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

Also Read: CBSE Class 10 2nd Board Exam 2026 Schedule Released: Check Full Datesheet, Eligibility, Timing, And Key Details

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UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

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UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result
UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result
UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result
UP Board Result 2026 OUT at upmsp.edu.in: Check Class 10, 12 Scores, Direct Link, Steps To Download Result

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