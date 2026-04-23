Corium Italia Debuts in Agra at Vilasa Design with Exclusive Showcase of Italian Craftsmanship

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 23: Corium Italia, the premium Italian furniture brand, marked its debut in Agra with an exclusive launch event at Vilasa Design, introducing the city’s first Italian furniture brand showroom. The launch showcased a curated collection of contemporary Italian sofas that combine innovation, comfort, and sculptural elegance—crafted for those who value understated luxury.

The evening brought together architects, design enthusiasts, and discerning consumers, offering an immersive experience of Italian living. Through curated hospitality and guided walkthroughs, guests engaged with the brand’s design philosophy, which emphasises the balance between aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. The collection highlighted refined detailing, fluid forms, and the tactile richness of premium materials. The event witnessed promiment figures including Vinod Thapa, Interior Designer & Director – Vinod Thapa Innovation Private Limited; Gulab Ladhani, Businessman; Puran Dawar, President – Shoe Export Industry; Rajesh Hemdev, Diamond Jewellery Retailer; Surendra Kumar Jain, President – Help Agra NGO; Dr. Shivani Chaturvedi, Gynaecologist; Suresh Seetlani, President – Sindh HelpAge.

Originating from Florence, Italy—renowned for its legacy in art, fashion, and fine leather craftsmanship—Corium Italia is rooted in a philosophy of precision and timeless design. Founded by Rino and Edoardo, the brand reflects a strong focus on craftsmanship and material integrity, with each piece conceived as an expression of artistry.

“India continues to be a key growth market for us, with consumer demand increasingly moving beyond functionality towards design, craftsmanship, and overall experience. With Corium Italia, we are introducing a distinct Italian design language supported by global expertise, while remaining aligned with local preferences. We are committed to delivering products that seamlessly balance aesthetics, comfort, and durability,” said Manoj Kumar Nair, Country Head – Brands, India, Middle East and Africa, HTL Group of Companies.

With its entry into Agra, Corium Italia continues to expand its presence in India, catering to the growing demand for design-led furniture across emerging markets.

About Corium Italia:

Corium Italia is an Italian sofa manufacturer with extensive experience in the product development, design, manufacturing and sales of sofas. It was originated from the heart of Florence, Italy, a country famed for their passion in design, beauty and fashion, yet deep-rooted with a rich blend of culture and heritage.

Corium Italia promises a suite of upmarket and modern Italian designer sofas for the esteemed customers. We draw our inspirations from Tuscany’s rich heritage and tradition of passion, excellence and accomplishment, dedicated towards ideals of beauty and perfection.

Every piece of furniture is crafted through expert craftsmanship, precision and ultimate attention to detail in the finishing touches. Corium Italia reveals itself through a restless passion to pursue beauty and perfection, not to be noticed, but to be remembered.

Life is what we make of it.

Live with pride.

Visit: https://coriumindia.com/

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