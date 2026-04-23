France Bank Holidays and Events in May 2026: Check Full List of Upcoming Holidays

May 2026 is perhaps one of the most joyous months in France, with multiple public holidays and long weekends, making it the perfect time for travel, exploration and relaxation. As the country enters the height of spring, streets and parks are buzzing with outdoor events, festivals, markets and national celebrations. Most offices and businesses are closed during official holidays, but public places and tourist locations see a flurry of activity. May is a great time for a quick trip, with lots of opportunity from the start of the month’s Labour Day to the holy holidays of Ascension Day and Whit Monday. Here’s a whole guide to all the important holidays and events around France.

Labour Day (Fête du Travail)

May 1, 2026 – The month of May starts with Labour Day, a national public holiday observed throughout France. It is celebrated with workers’ rights protests, parades and the traditional give and take of lily-of-the-valley flowers to bring good luck. Most businesses, shops and restaurants are closed.

May 2026 Holidays in France, Weather & Travel Advice May 8, 2026

Victory in Europe Day May 8 is a public holiday in France. It marks the victory in Europe Day, the end of World War II. There are official ceremonies, wreath-laying ceremonies and remembrance services held in observance of the day, and government offices and institutions are closed.

May 14, 2026 – Ascension Day

May 14 is a public holiday in France. It is a major Christian holiday known as Ascension Day. The holiday falls on a Thursday, so many people take Friday off to enjoy a long weekend. There are also many short breaks and family reunions scheduled during this week.

May 25, 2026 – Whit Monday

May 25 is a public holiday in France. It is the Monday after Pentecost Sunday, known as Whit Monday. Some businesses may be closed, but many are open, depending on the region. There are many short breaks and family reunions scheduled during this week.

Full List of Bank Holidays in France (May 2026)

Date Holiday Name Type Description Impact May 1, 2026 Labour Day (Fête du Travail) Public Holiday Celebrates workers’ rights with parades and traditions like gifting lily-of-the-valley flowers. Most businesses, shops, and restaurants are closed May 8, 2026 Victory in Europe Day Public Holiday Commemorates the end of World War II in Europe with ceremonies and remembrance events. Government offices and institutions are closed May 14, 2026 Ascension Day Public Holiday Major Christian holiday marking the ascension of Jesus Christ; often creates a long weekend. Many people take Friday off; travel activity increases May 25, 2026 Whit Monday Public Holiday Observed after Pentecost Sunday; varies in significance across regions. Some businesses closed, others open depending on location

Festivals, Travel and More Advice

May is a busy month for festivals and events all over France. There are many local fairs, music festivals, markets, cultural exhibitions and other events taking place all over the country. Since there are multiple public holidays in May, popular tourist destinations can get quite busy. Public transport services may run with a limited service during public holidays, so you may want to plan ahead.