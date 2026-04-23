Traffic Cop Goes Viral With ‘Hulku Re’ Trend, Uses AI-Style Narration To Explain Traffic Rules And Promote Safer, Responsible Riding Among Commuters | WATCH

‘Hulku Re’ Trend: A new twist to the viral ‘Hulku Re’ trend is catching attention online, thanks to a traffic police officer who turned a meme into a lesson on road safety. While the trend is usually seen as light entertainment, this clip stands out for its message.

Viral Video With A Real Message

In the widely shared video, traffic officer Vivek Anand Tiwari is seen stopping a young biker riding without a helmet. When asked for his licence, the rider appears nervous and unsure.

That’s when the officer switches tone. Using the popular ‘Hulku Re’ AI-style narration, he explains how underage and unsafe riding can lead to serious accidents and long-term consequences. The moment adds a mix of humour and seriousness, making the message more engaging.

“I’m Not AI, I’m A Real Officer”

The officer then drops the act with a sharp line, reminding the rider that he is a real traffic inspector and not an AI character. He warns that breaking rules can lead to a heavy challan, bringing the focus back to enforcement.

As per rules, riding without a valid licence can attract fines of up to Rs 5,000 for first-time offenders, and even higher for repeat violations.

Focus On Safety, Not Just Fines

The video has struck a chord because it highlights a bigger issue. Underage and careless driving remains a major concern, often leading to fatal accidents due to lack of experience and poor judgment.

The clip is now being widely shared, with many praising the officer for using a trending format to spread an important message.

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