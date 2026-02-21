LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Ramadan 2026: Sehri, Iftar Dua To Recite While Keeping And Breaking Your Fast, Know The Correct Niyat, Meaning In English

Ramadan 2026: Know the correct Sehri and Iftar dua, niyat and their meaning in English for fasting and breaking your fast.

Ramadan 2026: Know the correct Sehri and Iftar dua. (Photo: Canva)
Ramadan 2026: Know the correct Sehri and Iftar dua. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 21, 2026 18:59:48 IST

The holy month of Ramadan 2026 has begun, ushering in a period of fasting, prayer, reflection and spiritual renewal for Muslims across the world. Considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam, fasting during Ramadan is observed from dawn (Sehri/Suhoor) until sunset (Iftar), symbolising devotion, discipline and gratitude towards Allah.

Along with abstaining from food and drink, reciting the correct Sehri and Iftar dua holds deep spiritual significance. These prayers express sincere intention (niyat), strengthen faith and remind believers that fasting is an act of worship dedicated solely to Allah.

Roza Rakhne Ki Dua (Sehri Ki Dua)

Before beginning the fast at Sehri, Muslims make the intention (niyat) to observe the fast for the sake of Allah. While intention is made in the heart, many recite the following dua:

Dua:
“Wa bisawmi ghadin nawaytu min shahri Ramadan.”

Meaning in English:
“I intend to keep the fast tomorrow in the month of Ramadan.”

This dua reflects a believer’s conscious commitment to fasting with sincerity and obedience.

Roza Kholne Ki Dua (Iftar Ki Dua)

At sunset, when it is time to break the fast, Muslims recite a dua thanking Allah for granting them the strength to complete the day’s fast.

Dua:
“Allahumma inni laka sumtu wa bika aamantu wa ‘alayka tawakkaltu wa ‘ala rizqika aftartu.”

Meaning in English:
“O Allah, I fasted for You, I believe in You, I trust in You, and I break my fast with Your provision.”

Another Authentic Iftar Dua

Many also recite this supplication after breaking the fast:

“Dhahaba az-zama’u wabtallatil ‘urooq wa thabatal ajru in sha Allah.”

Meaning:
“The thirst has gone, the veins are refreshed, and the reward is certain, if Allah wills.”

Spiritual Importance of Sehri and Iftar Dua

Reciting dua during Sehri and Iftar is more than a ritual it is an expression of gratitude, humility and faith. These prayers reinforce that fasting during Ramadan is performed solely for Allah and that all sustenance and strength come from Him. Islamic teachings emphasise that the moment of breaking the fast is especially significant, as supplications made at Iftar are believed to be accepted.

What is Iftar?

Iftar is the meal that marks the end of the daily fast at sunset, coinciding with the Maghrib prayer. Traditionally, Muslims break their fast with dates and water, following the practice of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

This is followed by a proper meal, often shared with family, friends and the wider community. Iftar symbolises togetherness, gratitude and compassion, especially towards those in need.

As Ramadan 2026 continues, Muslims around the globe will observe fasting with renewed faith and devotion. Reciting the correct Sehri and Iftar dua not only fulfils a spiritual practice but also deepens the connection between the believer and the Creator.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 6:59 PM IST
Tags: duaIftar duaRamadanRamadan 2026Ramadan fasting prayerRozasehri dua

