LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor election Board of Peace summit ai impact summit Haris Rauf Agra news Chhattisgarh fire incident ayatollah ali khamenei ai Popstar gurugram balochistan Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor
LIVE TV
Home > Lifestyle > Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

Amid all the glitz and glamour, an unexpected trend has entered the spotlight — Divorce Dust. The concept is as cheeky as it is unconventional. Some women are spritzing body glitter before dates or subtly leaving shimmer behind in cars, homes, or even on clothing.

The concept is as cheeky as it is unconventional. Some women are spritzing body glitter before dates or subtly leaving shimmer behind in cars, homes, or even on clothing. (Photo credit: freepik)
The concept is as cheeky as it is unconventional. Some women are spritzing body glitter before dates or subtly leaving shimmer behind in cars, homes, or even on clothing. (Photo credit: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Last updated: February 20, 2026 16:01:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

Beauty trends have always been a playful way to express individuality, make bold statements, and simply feel fabulous. Whether it’s experimenting with vibrant lip shades or trying out daring hairstyles, the beauty world thrives on creativity and self-expression. Now, amid all the glitz and glamour, an unexpected trend has entered the spotlight — Divorce Dust.

The concept is as cheeky as it is unconventional. Some women are spritzing body glitter before dates or subtly leaving shimmer behind in cars, homes, or even on clothing. Since glitter transfers easily and is notoriously difficult to remove, it can end up on jacket collars, car seats, or shirt cuffs — almost like leaving behind a sparkling trail of evidence.

The trend has gained traction for several reasons. For one, glitter looks stunning on camera. It catches the light beautifully under flash photography and warm evening settings, giving off a playful, eye-catching glow. After years dominated by “clean girl” aesthetics — think neutral tones and minimalist finishes — full-body sparkle feels like a bold and refreshing rebellion against understated beauty.

You Might Be Interested In

How the Trend Went Viral

Around a year ago, women on TikTok and Instagram began joking about wearing body glitter on first dates. The logic was simple- glitter clings, transfers, and lingers. If someone gets close enough, chances are they’ll take a bit of shimmer home with them.

What started as a tongue-in-cheek caption — “married men hate glitter” — quickly snowballed into a viral moment. One creator posted a video of herself generously misting shimmer all over before heading out, and it racked up millions of views. The comments section exploded. Some called it brilliant. Others found it hilarious. Many agreed it was iconic.

Soon after, the phrase “divorce dust” began trending. Searches for the term started directing users to glitter sprays and shimmer products rather than anything related to legal matters. The name stuck — catchy, dramatic, and perfectly designed for social media buzz.

Types of Body Glitter

If you’re curious about trying body glitter yourself, there are several options to choose from:

  • Body powder glitter – Highly pigmented and more likely to transfer.
  • Glitter sprays – Lightweight mists that are easy to apply over shoulders and collarbones.
  • Shimmer lotions – Provide a subtle glow with minimal fallout.
  • Shimmer body oils – Deliver a glossy finish with a fine, radiant sparkle.

For best results, start with moisturised skin so the product adheres better. Apply to high-contact areas like collarbones, shoulders, and arms. Use a brush for loose glitter and your hands for lotions or oils. Allow everything to set before getting dressed to minimise mess and maximise sparkle.

ALSO READ:  ‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: attention-grabbing trendsBody glitterbold fashionbold statementsconfidence boostdivorce dustdramatic makeupempowermentfight against cheatingparty stylepersonal styleself-expressionsparkle trendtrendy lifestyleunconventional remedies

RELATED News

SITEX – Surat International Textile Expo 2026 Organised by SGCCI in Surat from 21st to 23rd February 2026

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Isha Koppikar: These Bollywood Divas Ruled The Power Dressing At Its Finest

Grandest North India Mahashivratri Celebration Sets New Benchmark at Bharat Mandapam

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Rina Oh? Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘You’re Not Being Obedient’ Survivor Says She Was Isolated At 21, Calls For Donald Trump To Be Questioned Under Oath

Bengal vs EC Showdown: Supreme Court Directs Judicial Officers For SIR In Poll Bound State

Google Rolls Out Gemini 3.1 Pro: Enhanced Intelligence for Creating Clear Visuals And Decoding Complex Data—Check Everything You Need To Know About The New AI Model

‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ Composer Anirudh Ravichander’s Hyderabad Concert Update: Fan Pit, Gold & Silver Ticket Prices You Must Know Before Attending Rockstar’s Show!

Seth Rollins on Breaking John Cena’s Nose 11 Years Later: ‘It’s Not Ballet’

U.S. Promotes AI Sovereignty, Adoption, And Exports At India AI Impact Summit

‘India Won’t Qualify For Semi-Finals’: Mohammad Amir Questions India’s Batting Ahead Of IND vs SA | T20 World Cup 2026

Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

Was Shehbaz Sharif Sidelined By Donald Trump At Gaza Board of Peace Summit? Pakistan PM’s Awkward Moment At Global Stage Goes Viral

Launch Of The European Legal Gateway Office Pilot

Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating
Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating
Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating
Body Glitter Goes Bold: Divorce Dust Turns Heads in the Fight Against Cheating

QUICK LINKS