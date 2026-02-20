‘Five Heroines, Not One Shot’, Yash’s Toxic Teaser Sparks Heated Discussions On X: Netizens Ask, ‘Is This Really A Geetu Mohandas Film?’

Yash’s much-awaited teaser for ‘Toxic’ has ignited heated discussions on X, with fans and netizens pointing out the absence of the film’s five female characters.

Despite director Geetu Mohandas describing the project as a “gangster film with a female gaze,” the teaser is dominated entirely by Yash, leaving audiences questioning whether the female-led elements have been sidelined.

Comments on social media range from, “Crazy teaser, but they should’ve explored female characters as well,” to, “Can see Geethu’s vision and intention gone liquidated.”

Toxic Teaser: Yash Steals the Show, But At What Cost?

Fans of Rocking Star Yash are ecstatic, noting his dual look across timelines and the de-aged version reminiscent of pre-KGF days. However, the teaser’s one-man-show format has left many wondering about the narrative balance.

Why do they have this obsession with half baked english dialogues? Is this because of the pan indian movement so the dialogues have to be palatable across the board They are like nursery rhymes. But without the flair. Just random thoughts. #Toxic — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) February 20, 2026







Speculations about other cast members include Tovino Thomas, rumored to play the villain, with a brief appearance featuring a full joker-style makeup prompting further fan theories.

Toxic Teaser: Social Media Reacts: Style Over Substance?

While the teaser’s dark, gritty visuals and high-octane action have impressed some, others have criticized its tone and presentation. Netizens commented on the overused color grading, mindless violence reminiscent of films like KGF, Salaar, and Pushpa, and Ravi Basrur’s BGM, describing it as underwhelming. Critics argue that the film risks prioritizing style over the substance of storytelling.

All heroine characters have main roles, sir, but in the teaser, zero timespace 😭. The teaser is Avg with unnecessary blood shade (Marco) type scenes. Cringe😬 Everyone should appreciate that last Yash younger version shot. Brilliant 💯✅#ToxicTheMovie #ToxicTeaser #Yash — Manoj (@manojdlmanu) February 20, 2026







‘Toxic’ vs Dhurandhar 2: March 19 Clash

The internet buzz has intensified as fans debate Toxic against Dhurandhar 2: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, both slated for release on March 19. Online exchanges include comments like, “Dhurandhar is in danger,” and, “Toxic won’t beat Dhurandhar,” reflecting the growing rivalry and anticipation among audiences.

Toxic Teaser: What to Expect Next

Following the teaser, the makers are expected to release a song shortly, with the full trailer arriving in early March. Audiences hope the next glimpse will clarify the role of the female characters and whether Geetu Mohandas’ promised female gaze will feature prominently.

Release Details

Toxic is set to release in theatres on March 19 in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, and English, and the film is already trending on Google and social media due to the teaser.

