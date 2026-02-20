Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur’s Wedding Date Confirmed: Here’s When The Couple Will Tie Knot, Grand Celebration Details Inside

Actor Kritika Kamra and television presenter–cricket commentator Gaurav Kapur are set to begin a new chapter as they prepare to tie the knot next month. The couple, who made their relationship public in December last year, will formalise their union in a private ceremony on March 11, 2026.

According to sources close to the duo, the wedding will take place at Kapur’s Mumbai residence in the presence of immediate family members. The couple has opted for a low-key signing ceremony, keeping the event intimate and personal.

Reception Planned In Mumbai On March 12

While the wedding itself will be a close-knit affair, Kritika and Gaurav are planning a grand reception in Mumbai on March 12, 2026. The evening is expected to bring together friends and colleagues from both the entertainment and cricketing circles.

A source said the couple wanted their celebrations to reflect their personalities, understated yet elegant. “They value tradition but didn’t want an over-the-top wedding. The reception, however, will be a larger gathering that celebrates their journey with the people closest to them,” the source shared.

The event is likely to blend classic aesthetics with a warm, family-oriented atmosphere.

About Kritika Kamra And Gaurav Kapur

Kritika and Gaurav confirmed their relationship on social media in December, sharing glimpses of their time together. Despite public interest, the couple has largely kept their romance away from the spotlight.

Kritika began her acting career with Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar in 2007 and rose to prominence with Kitani Mohabbat Hai. She later starred in popular television shows such as Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters, and Chandrakanta. She transitioned to films with Mitron and has since appeared in web series including Tandav, Bambai Meri Jaan, Gyaarah Gyaarah, and Saare Jahan Se Accha.

ALSO READ: Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…’