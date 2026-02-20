LIVE TV
Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer's Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says 'If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…'

Masoom Sharma: A live performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma took a dramatic turn on February 18 when a heated exchange broke out during an event at Deep Palace hotel on Safidon Road in Jind.

Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer's Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says 'If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise...' (Pic Credits: Facebook)
Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise...' (Pic Credits: Facebook)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: February 20, 2026 14:33:46 IST

Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…’

Masoom Sharma: A live performance by Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma took a dramatic turn on February 18 when a heated exchange broke out during an event at Deep Palace hotel on Safidon Road in Jind. The programme was organised to mark the 25th wedding anniversary of YouTuber Dharmbir Sharma, popularly known as DharamU, and was attended by a large gathering, including residents from nearby villages and local public figures.

The evening, which began as a celebratory function, soon grabbed attention after tensions flared between the singer and a former village sarpanch.

Who Is Masoom Sharma?

Masoom Sharma is a well-known Haryanvi singer recognized for his regional hits and energetic stage performances. Over the years, he has built a strong fan base across Haryana and neighbouring states through live shows and digital platforms.

According to eyewitnesses, the controversy began when the former sarpanch of Muana village and some supporters reportedly stepped onto the stage while Sharma was performing. The singer objected, stating that people standing behind him were obstructing the musicians and disrupting the show.

During the exchange, Sharma was heard telling those on stage, “If you want to watch the show, sit down and watch; otherwise, leave.” The remark reportedly escalated tensions, leading to a verbal confrontation in front of the audience.

Scuffle, Show Halted Midway

As the disagreement intensified, a brief scuffle broke out involving the singer, the former sarpanch, security personnel and a few attendees. Videos of the incident quickly surfaced on social media, further amplifying the controversy.

The programme was temporarily halted as organisers and family members intervened to defuse the situation. No serious injuries were reported.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 2:33 PM IST
Who Is Masoom Sharma? Haryanvi Singer’s Heated On-Stage Argument With Sarpanch In Jind Hotel Sparks Buzz; Says ‘If You Want To Watch The Show, Sit Down And Watch, Otherwise…’

QUICK LINKS