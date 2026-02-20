What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

The entertainment industry is currently mourning the loss of actor Eric Dane, who became famous for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and his performance as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria.

Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, at 53 years old after fighting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with bravery. His family confirmed he was surrounded by his wife Rebecca Gayheart, their two daughters, and other close family members.

Through his public fight with ALS, which he first disclosed in April 2025, Dane turned into a model of strength while he advocated for medical research and patient rights throughout his final year which showed his true self beyond the “McSteamy” character he played.

Neurodegenerative Progression

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a terminal neurological disorder that disables all communication between the brain and the body’s voluntary muscle system. The disease specifically attacks motor neurons, which serve as vital nerve cells that enable physical movement from their locations in the brain and spinal cord.

The brain loses its capacity to start muscle movement when these neurons undergo degeneration and their complete death. The initial symptoms that Dane experiences begin with localized weakness that manifests as complete loss of function in one limb before it extends to his entire body.

The condition progresses as patients experience increasing physical restrictions, which ultimately result in complete mobility loss while their mental abilities remain fully intact.

Respiratory Complications

The disease reaches its most dangerous point when essential life-support muscles stop functioning. ALS leads to complete physical disability, which includes walking and speaking abilities but also affects diaphragm and intercostal muscle functions necessary for breathing.

Medical treatment aims to improve life quality through non-invasive ventilation and feeding tubes because there is no cure for the condition at present. Most individuals succumb to respiratory failure within three to five years of their first symptoms; however, the aggressive nature of the disease can sometimes shorten this window significantly, as seen in the heartbreakingly rapid timeline of Dane’s own battle.

Also Read: Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed