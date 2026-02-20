LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens Clean Max Enviro IPO Popstar gurugram balochistan Neha Khedekar delhi high court Pattaya ai Accenture AI strategy accident Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor aliens
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

Actor Eric Dane, famed for Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, died at 53 after a year-long fight with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The neurodegenerative disease gradually robbed him of mobility and speech, though his mind stayed sharp. Dane became a symbol of courage, advocating for ALS awareness until his final days.

Eric Dane Dies at 53 After Brave ALS Battle, Leaving Fans Heartbroken
Eric Dane Dies at 53 After Brave ALS Battle, Leaving Fans Heartbroken

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 20, 2026 13:48:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

The entertainment industry is currently mourning the loss of actor Eric Dane, who became famous for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and his performance as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria.

Dane passed away on February 19, 2026, at 53 years old after fighting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) with bravery. His family confirmed he was surrounded by his wife Rebecca Gayheart, their two daughters, and other close family members.

Through his public fight with ALS, which he first disclosed in April 2025, Dane turned into a model of strength while he advocated for medical research and patient rights throughout his final year which showed his true self beyond the “McSteamy” character he played.

You Might Be Interested In

Neurodegenerative Progression

ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a terminal neurological disorder that disables all communication between the brain and the body’s voluntary muscle system. The disease specifically attacks motor neurons, which serve as vital nerve cells that enable physical movement from their locations in the brain and spinal cord. 

The brain loses its capacity to start muscle movement when these neurons undergo degeneration and their complete death. The initial symptoms that Dane experiences begin with localized weakness that manifests as complete loss of function in one limb before it extends to his entire body.

The condition progresses as patients experience increasing physical restrictions, which ultimately result in complete mobility loss while their mental abilities remain fully intact.

Respiratory Complications

The disease reaches its most dangerous point when essential life-support muscles stop functioning. ALS leads to complete physical disability, which includes walking and speaking abilities but also affects diaphragm and intercostal muscle functions necessary for breathing.

Medical treatment aims to improve life quality through non-invasive ventilation and feeding tubes because there is no cure for the condition at present. Most individuals succumb to respiratory failure within three to five years of their first symptoms; however, the aggressive nature of the disease can sometimes shorten this window significantly, as seen in the heartbreakingly rapid timeline of Dane’s own battle.

Also Read: Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 1:18 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ALS diseaseEric Dane

RELATED News

‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer OUT: Woody And Buzz Reunite For A High-Tech Showdown In Pixar’s New Chapter | WATCH

Assi Review: Taapsee Pannu And Kani Kusruti’s Courtroom Drama Exposes Dark Truths You Won’t See Coming

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Chalo Pattaya: A New Chapter in Experiential Travel and Cultural Connection

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

LATEST NEWS

Upcoming IPOs On Dalal Street: From Healthcare to Diamond Jewellery, Grey Market Hints at Early Gains as Market Prepares for IPO Surge

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

Obscene MMS Or AI Trap? From Arohi Mim To Angel Nuzhat Viral Leaked Video Controversy, Police Warn Of Phishing, Deepfakes And Digital Blackmail

⁠AUS vs OMAN T20 WC 2026 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Australia vs Oman T20 World Cup 2026 Live

Vivo V70 Vs Google Pixel 10a: From Display To Processor, Here Is the Detailed Comparison You Must Read Before Buying

“₹20 Crore IPL Auction Star?” Mohammad Kaif’s Big Claim on Zimbabwe Pacer After His Stunning T20 World Cup 2026 Performance

Gurugram Shocker: 3-Year-Old Girl Taken 4 Km Away From Home While Playing, Raped, Throttled And Buried In Shallow Pit; Neighbour Held After CCTV Footage Emerges

WATCH: Pakistan Army Caught Lying, BLA Video Shows Captured Soldiers Pleading For Help As Asim Munir Abandons His Own Men, ‘Fought For Mulk, Disowned Now’

ABB Share Price In Focus: 52% Q4 Order Surge And 8% Revenue Growth Spark Investor Buzz for 2026

Shocking Mumbai Bike Stunt: Viral Video Shows Toddler Standing On Moving Bike As Rider’s Reckless Act Sparks Outrage, Fear Of Fatal Crash

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis
What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis
What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis
What Is ALS Disease? Eric Dane, Star Of Grey’s Anatomy, Dies Nearly One Year After Revealing Diagnosis

QUICK LINKS