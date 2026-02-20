LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Eric Dane? 'Grey's Anatomy' And 'Euphoria' Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

Eric Dane, famed for playing Mark Sloan in Grey's Anatomy and Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, died on February 19, 2026, at 53 after battling ALS. Diagnosed in 2025, he became a vocal advocate for research funding, spending his final days with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their daughters.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 20, 2026 09:00:38 IST

The death of Eric Dane has caused the entertainment industry to enter a period of mourning. The actor achieved worldwide fame through his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy and his performance as Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, which established him as a new standard for Hollywood leading men.

The actor passed away on February 19, 2026, at 53 years old. His family confirmed that his departure followed a courageous and highly public battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), which he had been fighting since his diagnosis in early 2025.

After he finished his Hollywood career, Dane spent his last days with his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters while he dedicated his life to medical advocacy.

Eric Dane’s ALS Diagnosis and Advocacy

The veteran actor died because of complications that developed from his battle with ALS, which people commonly refer to as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Dane received his official diagnosis after he observed hand motor control loss during the late 2023 period, and he decided to transform his private battle into a public campaign.

Throughout 2025 he emerged as a key activist in Washington who fought for improved research funding and enhanced insurance benefits for patients diagnosed with terminal illnesses. 

The disease advanced to the point where he needed a wheelchair for mobility, but he continued to participate in community activities and received the “Advocate of the Year” award from the ALS Network because of his unceasing efforts to finance a cure.

Eric Dane’s Career Impact and Versatility

Eric Dane established his performance range through his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria, which served as the beginning and ending points of his acting career.

He first captured the cultural zeitgeist through his role as “McSteamy,” which producers planned as a one-episode appearance but which viewers found so appealing that they extended his character for six seasons.

He succeeded in breaking free from his heartthrob image after several years when he showed his acting skills as a dramatic actor through his unsettling performance in Euphoria, which received critical acclaim.

His television achievements, combined with his film career, which featured blockbusters such as X-Men: The Last Stand and Marley and Me, established him as a permanent presence in American entertainment.

