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Home > Lifestyle News > Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh

Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh

Doi Chire, or flattened rice with yogurt, is a traditional Bengali breakfast and auspicious dish that is often eaten on Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year) to start the day and the year off right. It is often served with sweets like batasha or jaggery and fruit. This easy-to-make, no-cook dish is a common jolkhabar (breakfast) that represents a sweet and comforting start to the new year.

Bengali cuisine (Photo: freepik)
Bengali cuisine (Photo: freepik)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 14, 2026 13:51:45 IST

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Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh

Poila Boishakh, which starts the Bengali calendar, is a time of great joy and cultural pride. It represents new beginnings, prosperity, and togetherness. People clean their homes, wear traditional clothes, and have big family meals on this special day. Food is a big part of the celebrations. The elaborate spreads show off Bengal’s rich culinary heritage by balancing subtle flavors, fragrant spices, and a perfect mix of sweet and savory treats.

Doi Chire, or flattened rice with yogurt, is a traditional Bengali breakfast and auspicious dish that is often eaten on Poila Boishakh (Bengali New Year) to start the day and the year off right. It is often served with sweets like batasha or jaggery and fruit. This easy-to-make, no-cook dish is a common jolkhabar (breakfast) that represents a sweet and comforting start to the new year.

Here’s a look at 10 must-have Bengali dishes that make Poila Boishakh truly special:

You Might Be Interested In

1. Shorshe Ilish

Shorshe Ilish is often thought of as the best dish in Bengali cuisine and is always served at celebrations. This dish is made with hilsa fish, which is Bengal’s pride and joy. The fish is cooked in a strong mustard paste that gives it a sharp, sour taste. The fish’s richness and mustard’s strong flavor make for a unique taste that stays with you. Many Bengalis think that starting the New Year with hilsa is a good thing.

2. Aloo Posto

Aloo Posto is a great example of how simple things can make something amazing. This dish is made with potatoes and a smooth poppy seed paste. It has a mild, nutty flavor that goes well with steamed rice. Its simple beauty is a nice change from the more intense dishes on the holiday table.

3. Chingri Malai Curry

A luxurious addition to the Poila Boishakh feast, Chingri Malai Curry features succulent prawns cooked in a creamy coconut milk gravy. Lightly spiced and delicately sweet, this dish is known for its rich texture and aromatic appeal. It embodies the sophistication of Bengali cooking and is often reserved for special occasions.

4. Kosha Mangsho

Kosha Mangsho is a must-have dish on the festival menu, which is a sumptuous mutton curry made slowly by simmering mutton along with onions, spices, and mustard oil. The gravy of the dish is thick and creamy, which sticks well to the meat and is best eaten with luchis or rice.

5. Luchi

Luchis are soft, fluffy, and golden fried breads that play a vital role in a Bengali festive feast. They are traditionally served for breakfast or lunch and go perfectly well with vegetable dishes such as Aloo Posto or gravy dishes such as Kosha Mangsho.

6. Beguni

Beguni can be considered a very popular side dish for those who love their meals with something crispy. Eggplant slices are coated with gram flour batter and deep-fried. It can be eaten with tea or along with the main course of the day.

7. Shukto

Shukto, a traditional dish served in the early stage of a Bengali meal, includes a mixture of vegetables with a slight bitter taste. Although the taste may not suit everyone, it has a long history and tradition. In addition, it is considered to increase appetite due to its unique taste.

8. Mishti Doi

Any celebration is incomplete without desserts in Bengal, and one such dessert that deserves a mention here is Mishti Doi. It is a caramelized sweet yogurt that is thick, smooth, and very sweet. When served cold, it makes for a very refreshing dessert after an elaborate and heavy meal.

9. Rasgulla

One cannot miss mentioning Rasgullas. They are soft and spongy and are soaked in mild sugar syrup. They are extremely delicious and hence make for a very important dessert at any celebration. People usually offer their guests rasgullas as a gesture of welcome.

10. Payesh

Payesh is one dessert that carries immense sentimental value. Payesh is prepared using rice, milk, and sugar, with either cardamom or bay leaves flavoring it. It is generally cooked to celebrate any auspicious beginning and makes for the ideal dessert after a celebration meal.

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Tags: bengali dishesBengali New yearchingri malai currykosha mangshomishti doiPoila BoishakhSorshe ilish

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Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh
Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh
Sorshe Ilish To Mishti Doi: Ultimate Guide To Your 10 Must-Have Bengali Dishes On Poila Boishakh
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