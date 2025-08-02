Home > Lifestyle > Vintage Glamour Makes a Dazzling Comeback: Gen Z Revives Coloured Stones & Mixed Metals

Vintage Glamour Makes a Dazzling Comeback: Gen Z Revives Coloured Stones & Mixed Metals

Gen Z is redefining engagement rings with maximalist stacking, vintage-inspired cuts, and bold, chunky designs. Mixed metals, bezel settings, and colourful gemstones reflect a shift toward personal expression, durability, and ethically conscious choices in modern ring trends.

Rings, Vintage Cuts, and Sculptural Settings

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 15:52:36 IST

Gen Z is reshaping engagement ring style say farewell to the diamond solitaire dominance of previous generations. Now the rings that are being chosen are high on self-expression, sustainability, and personal meaning. Leading the charge: coloured gemstones think sapphires, emeralds, chocolate or champagne diamond often paired with mixed‑metal settings like rose, yellow and white gold or platinum. These combinations have not only become eye‑catching, but also more affordable and ethically conscious.

Stacked Rings, Vintage Cuts, and Sculptural Settings Lead 2025 Engagement Ring Trends

The rise in “maximalist ring stacking” is staggering. There’s been a dramatic increase in interest for unique ring stacks and mixed‑metal combinations. This trend reflects Gen Z’s preference for rings that evolve with milestones—each band carrying sentimental weight and defining their individuality.



Vintage and Art Deco inspiration is thriving anew. Designs from the 1920s are seeing a strong revival, with cushion, marquise, kite, pear, and heart‑shaped stones all gaining popularity. Bezel and half‑bezel settings are also in high demand—offering a sleek, protective setting that nods to vintage eras while enhancing durability.

Chunky, sculptural rings are also on the rise, replacing the delicate styles of previous decades. These bold designs not only make a visual statement but offer practical durability. Flush‑set gems and strong metals make them suitable for everyday wear without compromising on flair.

Ethics and sustainability are core to this shift. Gen Z buyers are seen to favor lab‑grown diamonds, recycled metals, and conflict‑free gemstones that reflect their values while offering modern luxury while giving up a bit on authenticity. Many opt for custom or heirloom designs, embedding personal narratives into their jewelry.

Why This Trend Feels So Right to Gen Z

Expression over expectation: Rings are being chosen for what they say about the person—not what tradition dictates.

Color with character: Moss agate, Pink diamonds, grey sapphires, yellow gemstones are increasingly popular.

Vintage feel, modern edge: Art Deco lines and retro silhouettes like Toi et Moi or chandelier clusters are making a stylish return.

Meaning matters: Rings now carry emotional, ethical, and aesthetic significance, whether it’s choosing a birthstone, preserving a family gem, or designing from scratch.

