Home > Lifestyle > Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi

Unveil all the secrets with the Vogue Wedding Atelier at Taj Palace from August 8–10, 2025! Will Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi and Elie Saab’s bridal couture steal hearts? Why is this invite-only soiree whispering promises of a wedding season like no other?

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 27, 2025 10:49:15 IST

The Vogue Wedding Atelier in association with HSBC, will enchant New Delhi on August 8-10, 2025, at Taj Palace and kick off the 2025 wedding season with an exclusive showcase of bridal couture and high jewellery.

Presented by Vogue India, this invite-only, luxury soiree is set to showcase the latest and most exclusive services from the bridal industry. This is going to be a luxurious serve by fashion designers like Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Shantanu & Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani, sharing the platform with international big wigs like Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Naeem Khan. So get ready for this wedding season because Vogue India is going to drop the biggest hits and hots of Indian Bridal couture.

Star-Studded Designers Redefine Bridal Couture

Presenting the big four of Indian bridal couture, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Gaurav Gupta and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the Atelier will also feature fashion legend Elie Saab, who will make his Indian debut with a 40-piece collection inspired by India with a creation that includes a rani pink gown and a veil.

A darling of the starlets, Malhotra will give a backstage pass to his creative process, showcasing exclusive designs that blend tradition with modern aesthetics. “Bridalwear is all about emotions and personality,” Malhotra said. This stellar line-up promises an exquisite showcase of talent and craftsmanship, and is not to be missed for stylish brides!

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Luxe Experience Beyond the Runway

Far beyond the runway, the Vogue Wedding Atelier is going to deliver a curated wedding planning experience with high end jewellery brands and consultations fashion experts from the world of luxury services.

This three day bridal extravaganza is going to be hosted in Taj Palace, New Delhi where tradition will tie knot with modern glamour. Guests can look forward to immersive exhibits and exclusive experiences that cater to every detail, from stylish nail art to wellness-centric beauty trends, as part of 2025’s theme of bespoke, authentic weddings.

Setting Trends for the 2025 Wedding Season

As part of the Atelier, the new service heralds the growth of individual and bold wedding styles in 2025. Anticipate a turn toward “at-home” weddings, with custom and personal touches, as couples make a turn away from the impersonal destination venues. Statement fashion statements such as embroidered capes and dramatic trains will reign, but minimalist beauty and gender-inclusive grooming will, too.

The impact of the event will be felt throughout the season, and Vogue India’s platform gives that impact a global voice, empowering couples to create weddings that will be opulent and meaningful.

Also Read: Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora

RELATED News

Hariyali Teej Today: Chant These Mantras To Get Your Desired Groom
Fresh Beauty Launches: Lip Oils, Glosses & More from Huda Beauty, Kay Beauty, and Sephora
Ivermectin Cuts Malaria Transmission By 26%: Largest Study Offers New Hope
Take Control: Top Tips to Improve Your Menstrual Health, Stay Fresh, and Beat Period Pain Like a Pro
This Everyday Starbucks Order Could Be Wrecking Your Diet — Here’s How

LATEST NEWS

Hrithik Roshan Is Getting Rs. 20 Crore Less Than Jr. NTR For War 2 But His Profit-Sharing Deal With YRF Will Change The Game
Asia Cup 2025 Full Schedule Out: When is The India vs Pakistan Match?
NCERT To Prepare Special Module On Operation Sindoor For Classes 3 To 12
Women’s Euro 2025 Final: Spain vs England, Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Six Killed In Massive Stampede In Temple In Haridwar: Report
India vs Pakistan In Asia Cup: Mohammad Azharuddin Slams BCCI’s Decision
Premier League Summer Series: Manchester United Defeats West Ham 2-1
Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom Trailer Released: Action-Packed Spy Thriller Gets Thumbs Up From Fans
Johnny Depp And Alice Cooper Honour Ozzy Osbourne With Emotional Performance At London’s O2 Arena
Can Rishabh Pant Overcome Injury And Bat On Day 5 of IND vs ENG Test?
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi
Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?