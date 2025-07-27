Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Timeless Celebration Of Bridal Couture In New Delhi

The Vogue Wedding Atelier in association with HSBC, will enchant New Delhi on August 8-10, 2025, at Taj Palace and kick off the 2025 wedding season with an exclusive showcase of bridal couture and high jewellery.

Presented by Vogue India, this invite-only, luxury soiree is set to showcase the latest and most exclusive services from the bridal industry. This is going to be a luxurious serve by fashion designers like Anita Dongre, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi, Shantanu & Nikhil and Tarun Tahiliani, sharing the platform with international big wigs like Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Naeem Khan. So get ready for this wedding season because Vogue India is going to drop the biggest hits and hots of Indian Bridal couture.

Star-Studded Designers Redefine Bridal Couture

Presenting the big four of Indian bridal couture, Manish Malhotra, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Gaurav Gupta and Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the Atelier will also feature fashion legend Elie Saab, who will make his Indian debut with a 40-piece collection inspired by India with a creation that includes a rani pink gown and a veil.

A darling of the starlets, Malhotra will give a backstage pass to his creative process, showcasing exclusive designs that blend tradition with modern aesthetics. “Bridalwear is all about emotions and personality,” Malhotra said. This stellar line-up promises an exquisite showcase of talent and craftsmanship, and is not to be missed for stylish brides!

Vogue Wedding Atelier 2025: A Luxe Experience Beyond the Runway

Far beyond the runway, the Vogue Wedding Atelier is going to deliver a curated wedding planning experience with high end jewellery brands and consultations fashion experts from the world of luxury services.

This three day bridal extravaganza is going to be hosted in Taj Palace, New Delhi where tradition will tie knot with modern glamour. Guests can look forward to immersive exhibits and exclusive experiences that cater to every detail, from stylish nail art to wellness-centric beauty trends, as part of 2025’s theme of bespoke, authentic weddings.

Setting Trends for the 2025 Wedding Season

As part of the Atelier, the new service heralds the growth of individual and bold wedding styles in 2025. Anticipate a turn toward “at-home” weddings, with custom and personal touches, as couples make a turn away from the impersonal destination venues. Statement fashion statements such as embroidered capes and dramatic trains will reign, but minimalist beauty and gender-inclusive grooming will, too.

The impact of the event will be felt throughout the season, and Vogue India’s platform gives that impact a global voice, empowering couples to create weddings that will be opulent and meaningful.

