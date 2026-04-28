Grand Theft Auto Online 420 Event: Free Rewards, Bonus Cash, And Discounts — Check Date, Time, And Latest Updates On GTA VI

Grand Theft Auto 6 is just seven months away from the launch, and the GTA fans are making the most of the entry that has kept us entertained for the past decades. The Grand Theft Auto 5 was first released in 2013, and it soon became the fastest selling entertainment product in history, and it won multiple gaming accolades and became the second bestselling video game of all time. The next generation of the game i.e., GTA 6 is expected to offer the same experience; the game is all-set to launch on 19th November 2026.

But while the world waits for GTA 6, Rockstar Games is making sure nobody forgets about GTA 5. The gaming giant has rolled out a limited time event packed with free goodies, bonus cash, and special rewards, and if you are a GTA Online player, now is the time to log back in.

What Is The 420 Event And What Are You Getting For Free?

But the freebies do not stop there. Players can earn 4X GTA$ and RP on Hunting Pack (Get Lamar) through the Featured Series. If you manage to win two rounds between April 23 and 29, you can earn the Guffy Drug Rug Hoodie and GTA$100,000 as prizes for completing the Weekly Challenge.

More Rewards, Discounts, and Bonus Cash

Weed Farm businesses and upgrades are discounted by 40 per cent until April 22, and players can also earn additional passive income through Mr. Faber and Raf’s money laundering efforts, which leads to more cash in their Hands On Car Wash safe.

There is also a fun daily event to keep you coming back. The new Stoner Survival mode rewards 4X GTA$ and RP, with the mode activating at 4:20pm every day. The Survival Blip can also appear during Freemode, directing players to the Senora Desert Trailer Park. Completing five waves of Stoner Survival through April 22 rewards players with the Sasquatch Outfit and GTA$420,000.

GTA Online Is Not Going Anywhere Yet

GTA Online has been kept alive through regular updates from Rockstar Games and its ever-growing role-playing community. And despite all the excitement of building around GTA 6, GTA Online is not going away anytime soon even after GTA 6 launches. The online service will remain active given that it still generates significant revenue and maintains a very active player base.

It is worth noting that GTA Online getting all the updates while Red Dead Online remains left in the dust has disappointed many Rockstar fans. But for GTA loyalists, the current wave of content is a reminder that there is still plenty of life left in Los Santos before the next chapter begins.

If you have not logged into GTA Online in a while, consider this your sign to jump back in. Free clothing, bonus in-game cash, and daily events are waiting for you, but only until April 29. After that, the countdown to GTA 6 continues, and all eyes will shift to what Rockstar has been quietly cooking for over a decade.